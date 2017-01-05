10 resolutions you can live with

IT'S that time of the year that is paved with good intentions, you know those ones that begin with buckets of positivity but are more likely to fizzle out before you can say February.

This annual attempt at changing a bad habit has disaster written all over it as the novelty factor of facing another new year is a short-lived experience for most of us.

The fact you can make resolutions any time of the year seems to get lost in all the pomp and ceremony of ticking over from 2016 to 17.

Whether you decide to give it a go from January 1 or June 1, making changes to better your lot or the planet is a good thing so maybe give one of these a whirl in 2017:

1. Stop smoking. Who does that any more? Here in Oz we are leaders in the anti-smoking movement, the restrictions about where you can light up becoming as suffocating as the practice itself. The plain and hideous packaging, a badge of honour in the fight against the nicotine sticks. If you have ever been to Europe or Asia you will see the rest of the world has a long way to go in reaching the pariah status Australia seems to have created. So if you're a smoker and live here you have a whole country rooting for you to quit. If you can't do it using will power see your doctor and extinguish this costly exercise in all senses.

2. Lose weight. This ol' doughnut has been around since the dawn of McDonalds. And with all the technologically advance exercise equipment and specialised weight loss food around we are somehow fatter than ever. Most of the processed stuff out there is highly addictive down to its high amounts of sugar, salt, fat, or all three. Look at the ironically-named nutrition panel to see how much is in there next time you buy something in a box or a packet. Try to eat more real food, straight from a tree or the ground or a beast. Some has its own natural sugar and fat but it's delivered the way nature intended. Eat a piece of fruit or two and you will feel quite full. Squash eight pieces of fruit and add a flavoured yoghurt to it and you are staring down the barrel of your daily consumption one smoothie. Weaning yourself off sugary fixations is tough going in this supermarket/fast food climate but once you recalibrate your taste buds and brain and you won't go back there. Neither will your body. Follow up with some simple exercise to get your limbs moving but start with the food changes and you are on the road to transforming yourself - forever.

3. Give up plastic shopping bags. Plastic is everywhere so why add to the problem by going to a supermarket empty handed? You know you have to carry stuff back to your vehicle so master the art of anticipation and bring a few bags with you. There are 12 in my boot which compensates forgetfulness. Saying you use them for garbage is a joke. Who wants to see your grot sealed in a landfill time capsule. Those bags take 1000 years to break down, ewwwww.

4. Declutter. This one's personal. Hoarding isn't healthy, either is buying stuff to feel good so now's at good time to do some serious downsizing at home. Donate or sell your way to freedom and it will open up a whole new world, namely your household interior and wardrobe. Enjoy your new healthier and cleaner surrounds.

5. Bring the household bills down. Do you need four TVs or two fridges and a chest freezer. Or the airconditioner on as soon as it goes past 30 outside. What about those two cars and a ute? How much food did you throw out last week? Why are all those lights on? Saving money on the homefront is always welcome. Why not tally up the savings so you see tangible evidence and reward yourself with a special family outing or spa treatment or dinner at a nice restaurant.

6. Sit alone and quietly. It may sound like advice for weirdos but how often do you go somewhere quiet to relax or ponder something other than what's for dinner. The thought of doing this may frighten the bejesus out of busy, busy people but give it a go. Take a cup of tea or glass of water and go outside and watch the birds flit about. Have a bath and soak by candlelight. Find a corner and a chair and take a few deep breaths. Even 5 or 10 minutes of slow time is helpful. Counting your nightly sleep as a source of relaxation isn't the answer so challenge yourself to stop and be still at least once a week.

7. Learn something new. A language, a hobby, how to ride a horse, visit a place you've never been to. Join an interest group or volunteer. Whatever it is introducing something new into you life keeps it fresh and rewarding. You don't have to go crazy to shake the rut up a little and it doesn't have to cost anything. There are plenty of choices around and we are pretty lucky in Australia to have those.

8. Make a friend. There a millions of people on the planet but we only know a handful during our lifetimes. Adding a new one into the mix is enriching and sometimes life-changing. That's what they are for. Work places, schools, interest groups, sport, social events, volunteering, even online, there are lots of ways to meet people and sooner or later you will hit it off with someone.

9. Be kinder. We all know someone who is exceptionally kind. They stand out. Think about them next time you are losing the plot and try to be more like them. Maintaining perspective helps so occasionally tune into what's happening elsewhere in the world as you go about your daily grind. Thoughtful gestures work both ways as far as the feel good factor goes.

10. Enjoy your lot. It's 2017 and you made it. Things might not be ideal but there's no such thing as perfection in life. Being happy all the time isn't healthy either. It's easy to get swept up by little things and feel overwhelmed so take a step back and look at it in the grand scheme of things. If you are still struggling, talk to someone, friend or professional.