28°
News

10 resolutions you can live with

Lesley Apps
| 5th Jan 2017 5:00 PM
Make a resolution to enjoy some alone time this year.
Make a resolution to enjoy some alone time this year. m-imagephotography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S that time of the year that is paved with good intentions, you know those ones that begin with buckets of positivity but are more likely to fizzle out before you can say February.

This annual attempt at changing a bad habit has disaster written all over it as the novelty factor of facing another new year is a short-lived experience for most of us.

The fact you can make resolutions any time of the year seems to get lost in all the pomp and ceremony of ticking over from 2016 to 17.

Whether you decide to give it a go from January 1 or June 1, making changes to better your lot or the planet is a good thing so maybe give one of these a whirl in 2017:

1. Stop smoking. Who does that any more? Here in Oz we are leaders in the anti-smoking movement, the restrictions about where you can light up becoming as suffocating as the practice itself. The plain and hideous packaging, a badge of honour in the fight against the nicotine sticks. If you have ever been to Europe or Asia you will see the rest of the world has a long way to go in reaching the pariah status Australia seems to have created. So if you're a smoker and live here you have a whole country rooting for you to quit. If you can't do it using will power see your doctor and extinguish this costly exercise in all senses.

2. Lose weight. This ol' doughnut has been around since the dawn of McDonalds. And with all the technologically advance exercise equipment and specialised weight loss food around we are somehow fatter than ever. Most of the processed stuff out there is highly addictive down to its high amounts of sugar, salt, fat, or all three. Look at the ironically-named nutrition panel to see how much is in there next time you buy something in a box or a packet. Try to eat more real food, straight from a tree or the ground or a beast. Some has its own natural sugar and fat but it's delivered the way nature intended. Eat a piece of fruit or two and you will feel quite full. Squash eight pieces of fruit and add a flavoured yoghurt to it and you are staring down the barrel of your daily consumption one smoothie. Weaning yourself off sugary fixations is tough going in this supermarket/fast food climate but once you recalibrate your taste buds and brain and you won't go back there. Neither will your body. Follow up with some simple exercise to get your limbs moving but start with the food changes and you are on the road to transforming yourself - forever.

3. Give up plastic shopping bags. Plastic is everywhere so why add to the problem by going to a supermarket empty handed? You know you have to carry stuff back to your vehicle so master the art of anticipation and bring a few bags with you. There are 12 in my boot which compensates forgetfulness. Saying you use them for garbage is a joke. Who wants to see your grot sealed in a landfill time capsule. Those bags take 1000 years to break down, ewwwww.

4. Declutter. This one's personal. Hoarding isn't healthy, either is buying stuff to feel good so now's at good time to do some serious downsizing at home. Donate or sell your way to freedom and it will open up a whole new world, namely your household interior and wardrobe. Enjoy your new healthier and cleaner surrounds.

5. Bring the household bills down. Do you need four TVs or two fridges and a chest freezer. Or the airconditioner on as soon as it goes past 30 outside. What about those two cars and a ute? How much food did you throw out last week? Why are all those lights on? Saving money on the homefront is always welcome. Why not tally up the savings so you see tangible evidence and reward yourself with a special family outing or spa treatment or dinner at a nice restaurant.

6. Sit alone and quietly. It may sound like advice for weirdos but how often do you go somewhere quiet to relax or ponder something other than what's for dinner. The thought of doing this may frighten the bejesus out of busy, busy people but give it a go. Take a cup of tea or glass of water and go outside and watch the birds flit about. Have a bath and soak by candlelight. Find a corner and a chair and take a few deep breaths. Even 5 or 10 minutes of slow time is helpful. Counting your nightly sleep as a source of relaxation isn't the answer so challenge yourself to stop and be still at least once a week.

7. Learn something new. A language, a hobby, how to ride a horse, visit a place you've never been to. Join an interest group or volunteer. Whatever it is introducing something new into you life keeps it fresh and rewarding. You don't have to go crazy to shake the rut up a little and it doesn't have to cost anything. There are plenty of choices around and we are pretty lucky in Australia to have those.

8. Make a friend. There a millions of people on the planet but we only know a handful during our lifetimes. Adding a new one into the mix is enriching and sometimes life-changing. That's what they are for. Work places, schools, interest groups, sport, social events, volunteering, even online, there are lots of ways to meet people and sooner or later you will hit it off with someone.

9. Be kinder. We all know someone who is exceptionally kind. They stand out. Think about them next time you are losing the plot and try to be more like them. Maintaining perspective helps so occasionally tune into what's happening elsewhere in the world as you go about your daily grind. Thoughtful gestures work both ways as far as the feel good factor goes.

10. Enjoy your lot. It's 2017 and you made it. Things might not be ideal but there's no such thing as perfection in life. Being happy all the time isn't healthy either. It's easy to get swept up by little things and feel overwhelmed so take a step back and look at it in the grand scheme of things. If you are still struggling, talk to someone, friend or professional.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Miraculous escape after car rolls down embankment

Miraculous escape after car rolls down embankment

A WOMAN and child have miraculously walked away from a 'freak accident' in which a car rolled at least four times down an embankment off the Clarence Way.

Fire razes double storey Woolgoolga building

Fire has destroyed a two storey automotive repair business in Woolgoolga tonight.

Woolgoolga automotive repair business destroyed by fire.

DuneSeven, a definition of a good time

FUNKY FIVE: DuneSeven will play atYamba tomorrow.

Melbourne's off-beat pop machine bring their groove to Yamba

10 resolutions you can live with

Make a resolution to enjoy some alone time this year.

10 resolutions you can live with

Local Partners

Yamba Ocean Swims take over the water

If there is one thing to be said about this year's Yamba Ocean Swims, it has proven age is no barrier to having a good time.

High tide for novelties at Brooms Head

FUN: One of the heats for the 'Brooms Beach Boat Races' during the Maclean Lions Club's annual 'Brooms Head Family Fun Day' yesterday.

Sports day rides another wave of success

Sigrid's blooming passion for painting

LUSH LIFE: Sigrid Patterson with one of her recent works, Show Peony (acrylic on canvas).

Inspired by big, bold blooms

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

The Real Housewives of ISIS: BBC under fire over skit

The Real Housewives of ISIS: BBC under fire over skit

BRITISH public broadcaster the BBC is coming under fire after a TV skit portraying the ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ debuted online this week.

Novocastrian Jake Davey on the road to Yamba

Jake Davey will be performing in Yamba this weekend.

Summer tour brings Davey to Yamba

Scot can't get enough of our coastline

Neil Oliver hosts the TV series Coast Australia.

Neil Oliver uncovers plenty of material for Coast Australia

DuneSeven, a definition of a good time

FUNKY FIVE: DuneSeven will play atYamba tomorrow.

Melbourne's off-beat pop machine bring their groove to Yamba

NITV doco follows inspirational mum-of-nine Daniella

Mum Daniella Borg, third from left, and her nine daughters star in the new TV series Family Rules.

MEET the family dubbed the 'Aussie Kardashians'.

Head for the Hillbilly Goats this weekend

KIDS ARE ALRIGHT: The Hillbilly Goats are back in the Clarence this weekend.

Bluegrass sensation head to South Grafton

Survivor contestant dies "unexpectedly" at 40

He was “known for his hard work, dedication, attention to detail".

Owner Selling Off Assets

43 Ridge Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This three bedroom, one bathroom and single lock up garage home has plenty to offer! With two living areas and three reasonable sized bedrooms, the home is perfect...

Sandon Village - Pristine Private Protected

1 Pebbly Crescent, Sandon 2463

House 3 2 1 Auction Friday...

Today Sandon Village is tranquil and remote and yet so close. It's unique location means it’s still like going on an adventure to get there. There were only a few...

Sitting on top of the world.

142 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

House 5 2 2 $885,000

You will feel like you have just entered Brooms Heads most desirable position once you inspect 142 Ocean Road. That's because it sits on the highest ridge at...

Stylish bungalow with room to move and water views!

143 Patemans Road, Ashby 2463

2 1 1 Auction Friday...

Situated in the heart of big river country, this property is just over 8 acres of paradise. Featuring natural bushland, with roughly a quarter cleared. Frangipani...

Ocean &amp; National Park views

140 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

House 4 2 2 $825,000 New...

From sunrise to sunset the spell binding panorama and a changing vista throughout the day will unfold before you. An opportunity to purchase one of the best...

WHEN YOU&#39;RE READY TO TAKE A LOAD OFF

12 Bangalow Crescent, The Gateway Village, Grafton 2460 ...

House 3 1 1 Offers Wanted

Life in the Gateway Village is perfect for so many reasons. Here you join the company of a shared over 50's community in a gated environment on the outskirts of...

NEW YEAR&#39;S BREEZE - YOU JUST FOUND YOUR DREAM HOME IN YOUR DREAM STREET

22 Grevillia Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 6 $419,000

A reluctant sale of this beautiful Queenslander brick home could very well be a life-changer for you. With hardwood verandas all round and hardwood flooring...

Natural bush retreat between the River and the Sea

22, 23, 28 & 29 Grasstree Drive, Taloumbi 2463

Residential Land The last of a limited number of 100 acre, natural bush blocks ... Prices starting...

The last of a limited number of 100 acre, natural bush blocks are being released here in Far Northern NSW. Only 12 kms East is the stunning scalloped coast line...

Panoramic Vistas

12 Riverside Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 3 AUCTION

With alluring river views encapsulating the entirety of Susan Island and the surrounding hinterland this timeless piece of history offers a premier location along...

ITS ALL ABOUT THE LIFESTYLE

162 Geregarow Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

Rural 4 3 4 $675000

A lifestyle package only to be truly appreciated in person - Approximately 20 acres of alluvial soil with the majority being cleared and hugging near a kilometre...

Bargain price for this iconic Northern Rivers pub

Rappville Pub is up for sale

It's one of the great Aussie dreams - having your own pub

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

The best summer stays still around

Check out some holiday properties still available to rent

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!