10 things Mum doesn't want for Christmas this year

Georja Ryan
| 25th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
DO YOUR mum a favour.

Don't force her to perform the fake "oh great, a feather duster. What a great gift" spiel this Christmas.

Find something she actually wants. We're no psychics as to what that is, but we've managed to pull together 10 things she probably doesn't want for Christmas this year to guide your way.

#Laundry or kitchen appliances: Unless it's a coffee machine or some cool device you know she'll love, steer clear of these.

#A new iron: This is about as exciting as finding soggy toast in the kitchen sink.

#Eau de 'toilet' spray: You know your mum wears perfume, but unless you've got a good nose, don't try to guess something she might like. Women have particular smells they like and ones they can't stand, so be cautious with this one and avoid having her unwrap her interpretation of toilet spray on Christmas morning.

#More pyjamas: Yep, she's still got those pairs of PJs from Mother's Day and her birthday and Christmas last year. She probably doesn't need more.

#A mop or vacuum: Just don't.

#A weight-loss book or DVD: Wow - scary territory. Unless you want to get banned from Christmas lunch and family dinners for the next few months, don't risk it.

#Something that's actually for you, disguised as something for her: Cue every husband who has ever bought their wife a power tool or surround sound for the television that is mounted in the shed.

#A photo frame: Yawn. If she wanted one, she'd have bought one already. Unless it's got a family photo inside and it is something a bit special, probably stay away from the photo frame idea.

#Anything that breathes: Don't even think about getting her a pet without discussing it with her first.

#Anything from an infomercial: That includes ab-twist machines, magic chamois and blankets that come with arm sleeves. You can surely be a bit more creative than that.

