10 things to do in the Clarence this festive season

Christmas Lights

WHEN: After dark

WHERE: Clarence Valley

DETAILS: Check out our interactive maps to help discover the best Christmas lights displays in Maclean, Yamba, Townsend, Junction Hill and Grafton.

Virtual tour of Grafton Christmas Lights: Plenty of Grafton residents have gotten into the festive spirit this year with fantastic displays of Christmas lights. Here's some of the best.

Simply Handmade and Vintage Market

WHEN: Tuesday, 9am-2pm

WHERE: Raymond Laurie Sports Centre, Yamba

DETAILS: If you're looking for beautiful handmade goods like candles, origami, cars, crystal jewellery, calendars, leather bags, shoes, food and more, you'll find it at the Simply Handmade and Vintage Market. Bring the whole family because there will be gymnastics, a fun corner, snow cones and much, much more.

Maclean and Lawrence Twilight Rodeo

WHEN: Tuesday, noon, main event at 6pm

WHERE: Maclean Showground

DETAILS: An action-packed evening with a full range of rodeo events like bull-riding, saddle bronc-riding, steer-wrestling, team-roping, ladies and junior events and much more.

Admission prices: Adult $25, aged pensioner $15, child under-16 $15, family $55, children under-5 free.

Ben McLennan will take up the King of the River challenge at the Maclean Twilight Rodeo. Adam Hourigan

Nocturnal Tapes

WHEN: Christmas Eve, 9.30pm

WHERE: Pacific Hotel

DETAILS: Harry Suttor and Lachlan Mulligan are back in the Clarence for a pre-Christmas show at the Pacific Hotel.

Nocturnal Tapes video "Pattern": The first video for Yamba duo "Nocturnal Tapes" - Pattern.

Irons and Craig opens Christmas Day

WHEN: Christmas Day

WHERE: Irons and Craig, Coldstream St, Yamba

DETAILS: Want coffee on Christmas morning? Irons and Craig in Yamba have you covered with take-away coffee only.

For more information on their Christmas and New Year opening times, check out their Facebook page.

Last chance to get a photo with Santa

WHEN: Various times

WHERE: Grafton Shoppingworld

DETAILS: You've got a few more opportunities to <QL>get your photo with Santa Claus at Grafton Shoppingworld.

Today: 10am-1pm; 2-4pm

Christmas Eve: 9am-1pm

Queen of Motown

WHEN: Tonight

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: The North Coast's Queen of Motown, Lisa Hunt, is in Maclean tonight for a fabulous evening of music.

The Clocktower Fridays

WHEN: Tonight, 8.30pm

WHERE: The Clocktower Hotel

DETAILS: Get one final night of shenanigans in at the Clocktower tonight before Christmas with DJ Gump, Dipper, DJ Jabba and Jayden Reti playing all night.

Grafton Services Swim Club meet

WHEN: Tuesday, 5.45- 7pm

WHERE: Grafton Olympic Pool

DETAILS: All races are handicapped, meaning that any level of ability swimmer can compete.

Prizes are on offer each week for the winner of the finals.

For more information, contact Toni Ensbey on 6642 5886 or Jill Enks on 6644 7127.