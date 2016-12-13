10 things to do in the Clarence this festive season

Christmas Lights
WHEN: After dark
WHERE: Clarence Valley
DETAILS: Check out our interactive maps to help discover the best Christmas lights displays in Maclean, Yamba, Townsend, Junction Hill and Grafton.
>> Complete guide to Clarence Valley's best Christmas lights
Simply Handmade and Vintage Market
WHEN: Tuesday, 9am-2pm
WHERE: Raymond Laurie Sports Centre, Yamba
DETAILS: If you're looking for beautiful handmade goods like candles, origami, cars, crystal jewellery, calendars, leather bags, shoes, food and more, you'll find it at the Simply Handmade and Vintage Market. Bring the whole family because there will be gymnastics, a fun corner, snow cones and much, much more.
Maclean and Lawrence Twilight Rodeo
WHEN: Tuesday, noon, main event at 6pm
WHERE: Maclean Showground
>> League boys back to defend King of the River crown
DETAILS: An action-packed evening with a full range of rodeo events like bull-riding, saddle bronc-riding, steer-wrestling, team-roping, ladies and junior events and much more.
Admission prices: Adult $25, aged pensioner $15, child under-16 $15, family $55, children under-5 free.
Nocturnal Tapes
WHEN: Christmas Eve, 9.30pm
WHERE: Pacific Hotel
DETAILS: Harry Suttor and Lachlan Mulligan are back in the Clarence for a pre-Christmas show at the Pacific Hotel.
Irons and Craig opens Christmas Day
WHEN: Christmas Day
WHERE: Irons and Craig, Coldstream St, Yamba
DETAILS: Want coffee on Christmas morning? Irons and Craig in Yamba have you covered with take-away coffee only.
For more information on their Christmas and New Year opening times, check out their Facebook page.
Last chance to get a photo with Santa
WHEN: Various times
WHERE: Grafton Shoppingworld
DETAILS: You've got a few more opportunities to <QL>get your photo with Santa Claus at Grafton Shoppingworld.
Today: 10am-1pm; 2-4pm
Christmas Eve: 9am-1pm
Queen of Motown
WHEN: Tonight
WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club
DETAILS: The North Coast's Queen of Motown, Lisa Hunt, is in Maclean tonight for a fabulous evening of music.
The Clocktower Fridays
WHEN: Tonight, 8.30pm
WHERE: The Clocktower Hotel
DETAILS: Get one final night of shenanigans in at the Clocktower tonight before Christmas with DJ Gump, Dipper, DJ Jabba and Jayden Reti playing all night.
Grafton Services Swim Club meet
WHEN: Tuesday, 5.45- 7pm
WHERE: Grafton Olympic Pool
DETAILS: All races are handicapped, meaning that any level of ability swimmer can compete.
Prizes are on offer each week for the winner of the finals.
For more information, contact Toni Ensbey on 6642 5886 or Jill Enks on 6644 7127.