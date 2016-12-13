27°
News

10 things to do in the Clarence this festive season

Caitlan Charles
| 23rd Dec 2016 8:08 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Christmas Lights

WHEN: After dark

WHERE: Clarence Valley

DETAILS: Check out our interactive maps to help discover the best Christmas lights displays in Maclean, Yamba, Townsend, Junction Hill and Grafton.

>> Complete guide to Clarence Valley's best Christmas lights

Simply Handmade and Vintage Market

WHEN: Tuesday, 9am-2pm

WHERE: Raymond Laurie Sports Centre, Yamba

DETAILS: If you're looking for beautiful handmade goods like candles, origami, cars, crystal jewellery, calendars, leather bags, shoes, food and more, you'll find it at the Simply Handmade and Vintage Market. Bring the whole family because there will be gymnastics, a fun corner, snow cones and much, much more.

Maclean and Lawrence Twilight Rodeo

WHEN: Tuesday, noon, main event at 6pm

WHERE: Maclean Showground

>> League boys back to defend King of the River crown

DETAILS: An action-packed evening with a full range of rodeo events like bull-riding, saddle bronc-riding, steer-wrestling, team-roping, ladies and junior events and much more.

Admission prices: Adult $25, aged pensioner $15, child under-16 $15, family $55, children under-5 free.

Ben McLennan will take up the King of the River challenge at the Maclean Twilight Rodeo.
Ben McLennan will take up the King of the River challenge at the Maclean Twilight Rodeo. Adam Hourigan

Nocturnal Tapes

WHEN: Christmas Eve, 9.30pm

WHERE: Pacific Hotel

DETAILS: Harry Suttor and Lachlan Mulligan are back in the Clarence for a pre-Christmas show at the Pacific Hotel.

Irons and Craig opens Christmas Day

WHEN: Christmas Day

WHERE: Irons and Craig, Coldstream St, Yamba

DETAILS: Want coffee on Christmas morning? Irons and Craig in Yamba have you covered with take-away coffee only.

For more information on their Christmas and New Year opening times, check out their Facebook page.

Last chance to get a photo with Santa

WHEN: Various times

WHERE: Grafton Shoppingworld

DETAILS: You've got a few more opportunities to <QL>get your photo with Santa Claus at Grafton Shoppingworld.

Today: 10am-1pm; 2-4pm

Christmas Eve: 9am-1pm

Queen of Motown

WHEN: Tonight

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: The North Coast's Queen of Motown, Lisa Hunt, is in Maclean tonight for a fabulous evening of music.

The Clocktower Fridays

WHEN: Tonight, 8.30pm

WHERE: The Clocktower Hotel

DETAILS: Get one final night of shenanigans in at the Clocktower tonight before Christmas with DJ Gump, Dipper, DJ Jabba and Jayden Reti playing all night.

Grafton Services Swim Club meet

WHEN: Tuesday, 5.45- 7pm

WHERE: Grafton Olympic Pool

DETAILS: All races are handicapped, meaning that any level of ability swimmer can compete.

Prizes are on offer each week for the winner of the finals.

For more information, contact Toni Ensbey on 6642 5886 or Jill Enks on 6644 7127.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  christmas lights noticeboard things to do whatson

Community digs deep to help Emma's family

Community digs deep to help Emma's family

A GoFundMe page has been created to to help support the family of 16-year-old Emma Powell.

Video to promote CVC Community Plan

There was standing room only at the Yamba Golf Club yesterday for the launch of a campaign for 24-hour policing in Yamba.

Plan to reflect what community wants to see in the Valley's future

COMMENT: Tragic losses hard to bear

No Caption

"Our hearts go out to all those who have lost people they love."

Your Christmas weekend gig guide

Lisa Hunt will perform her Forever Soul show at the Maclean Bowling Club on December 23.

Soul queen Lisa Hunt leads an impressive festive line-up

Local Partners

Community digs deep to help Emma's family

A GoFundMe page has been created to to help support the family of 16-year-old Emma Powell.

Year in review: The biggest moments of May 2016

Artist Bronwyn Bancroftin front of one of her works in her exhibition at the Grafton Regional Gallery Colours of Australia.

The Daily Examiner continues its look back at the year that was.

League boys back to defend King of the River crown

BACK ON THE BULL: Grafton Ghosts lock forward Ben McLennan will lead the Ghosts, including Todd Cameron and Danny Wicks, into their title defence in the King of the River Super League Steer Ride Challenge during the Lawrence Twilight Rodeo at the Maclean Showground.

Rugby league players ready to trade cleats for spurs

10 things to do in the Clarence this festive season

Christmas lights display on the corner of Edinburgh Cr and Celtic Ct, Townsend.

Want to know where to buy a coffee on Christmas Day?

Complete guide to Clarence Valley's best Christmas lights

Christmas lights display - 'Santa flying to the moon' - in Potaroo Place, Townsend.

Videos and interactive maps for Grafton, Maclean, Townsend and Yamba

Bill Murray to open a bar inspired by his film 'Caddyshack'

Bill Murray to open a bar inspired by his film 'Caddyshack'

Bill Murray and his golf fanatic brothers have got permission to open a golf-themed bar inspired by the Hollywood legend's 1980 hit comedy movie.

Your Christmas weekend gig guide

Lisa Hunt will perform her Forever Soul show at the Maclean Bowling Club on December 23.

Soul queen Lisa Hunt leads an impressive festive line-up

Gigi Hadid turned down Zayn Malik's proposal

Zayn Malik has reportedly proposed to Gigi Hadid

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

Seven is fighting to keep the names of two women accused of having affairs with Seven West Media CEO Tim Worner out of the public eye.

Channel 7 has lawyered up to protect identities of those involved

Ruby Rose, The Veronicas holiday in hinterland

Ruby Rose shared this snap from a Sunshine Coast hinterland retreat.

Hollywood and home-grown stars relax on the Sunshine Coast

Bieber indicted in Argentina over bashing and theft

Justin Bieber

A court in Argentina has indicted Justin Bieber

Doctor Who's festive special just the medicine for fans

Matt Lucas, Peter Capaldi, Justin Chatwin and Charity Wakefield star in the Doctor Who TV Christmas special The Return of Doctor Mysterio.

It’s back to the future as the Time Lords Xmas tradition continues.

Something for Everybody!

1/16 Parkview cresent, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $325000

This quality two bedroom unit is perfect for first home buyers, investors or those just looking to downsize! Located close to Yamba shopping fair, public...

Search No More - This Is It

52 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

If you are after a well-positioned flood free home, well look no further! This four bedroom weatherboard composite home with colorbond roof is perfect for the...

Buy Now Benefit Later

1/54 Mary Street, Grafton 2460

Town House 4 2 1 AUCTION

Looking for an investment property with good rental income? Well look no further! 1/54 Mary Street Grafton ticks all the boxes. Being close to schools, the...

Sure to Impress!

15 Eggins Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Tucked away in one of Westlawn's most sought-after locations, 15 Eggins Street is the kind of property that is sure to attract attention. Having undergone numerous...

Panoramic Vistas

12 Riverside Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 3 AUCTION

With alluring river views encapsulating the entirety of Susan Island and the surrounding hinterland this timeless piece of history offers a premier location along...

Your Chance To Invest Is Here

17 Kerrani Place, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Located in the heart of Coutts Crossing, this delightful home offers ample potential. Suited for buyers across all categories this property is situated on 1,125m2...

Affordable Luxury

9 King Street, Ulmarra 2462

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Located in the quaint village of Ulmarra this executive-style residence is sure to impress those looking for lifestyle coupled with affordability. Boasting a solid...

One for the Money!

199 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 AUCTION

With the local market on a steady and continual rise, properties offering investor appeal are becoming few and far between with that said 199 Ryan could easily be...

Owner Selling Off Assets

43 Ridge Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This three bedroom, one bathroom and single lock up garage home has plenty to offer! With two living areas followed by three large sized rooms, the great size of...

A home best enjoyed with Lambrusco and a Mezze Plate with friends

5 Strauss Place, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 3 $350,000

With a distinct and very elegant Mediterranean design, 5 Strauss Place is a home that anybody in the market should consider. Not only is Strauss Place a quiet...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Four Grafton houses for homebuyers

Grafton houses waiting to be snapped up

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

13-year golf wars saga continues to cause grief

South Grafton resident Kerry Hughes looks over the site of a proposed development she and other residents are opposing on the golf course.

Angry residents fear latest plan threatens semi-rural ambience

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!