10 things to do this weekend

White Ribbon Vigil

WHEN: Friday, 7pm to 8pm

WHERE: Memorial Park, Grafton

DETAILS: To help end domestic violence in the Clarence Valley, the Aboriginal Women's Group the Djinders and Debrah Novak have planned a candle light vigil. People are asked to wear white, bring a rug or a chair to sit on and a candle.

Copmanhurst museum

WHEN: Sunday, 1pm to 3pm

WHERE: Copmanhurst Saddlery Museum

DETAILS: The museum boasts photos and memorabilia from Copmanhurst and the surrounding areas. This weekend, there will be school photos from Copmanhurst Public School, following its 125th anniversary last weekend.

St Andrew's Summer Sizzler Markets

WHEN: Saturday, 8am to 1pm

WHERE: St Andrew's Presbyterian Church

DETAILS: Head down to the Summer Sizzler Markets for handmade Christmas gifts, lots of stalls, a jumping castle, face painting, Devonshire teas and a barbecue with a variety of tempting foods.

For more information, call Deanne on 66449911 or email standys.markets@gmail .com.

St Matthew's Community Fair

When: Saturday 8.30am to 12.30pm

Where: St Matthew's, Tyson St, South Grafton

Details: Come along and enjoy a great morning with tours of the graveyard, entertainment, market stalls, jumping castle, sausage sizzle and lots more.

Rachael Cavanagh for White Ribbon Day vigil at Memorial Park Debrah Novak

Members Xmas Party

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: Don't miss the Bubbles Christmas Show. A great variety of Christmas songs, rock'n'roll, country and comedy. Tickets $25 per person including dinner.

Tickets are available at the bar.

Outdoor cinema and twilight markets

WHEN: Friday, 4pm

WHERE: Grafton Showground

DETAILS: Enjoy a movie night for the whole family at with Inside Out showing at the outdoor cinema tonight from dusk.

There will be tons of fun for the kids including laser tag, a jumping castle, face painting and sand wizards.

HSC artwork exhibition

WHEN: Friday to Monday, 10am to 4pm

WHERE: Iluka Emporium

DETAILS: This is your last chance to see artworks from Maclean High School's HSC students this weekend.

The concepts, themes and subject matter used by the students who are exhibiting address a range of issues from the personal to universal.

The works are uplifting, thought-provoking and engaging.

Christmas Pantomime

WHEN: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Criterion Theatre

DETAILS: The Criterion Theatre's Christmas pantomime is Aladdin, the story of a boy who ventures through China and Australia. Along the way he meets the wizard Abanazar, falls in love with the Emperor's daughter, almost gets beheaded, searches for the magic lamp, meets a genie or two and ends up in Australia trying to rescue the Princess.

Shows are on Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm and Sundays at 2pm.

Tickets are $20 for night shows and $15 for matinees from www.criteriontheatre.org.au or from Buckely's Music.

Step into the 70s

WHEN: Saturday, 7.30pm

WHERE: South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club

DETAILS: Pay homage to Elton John with Jason Paris this weekend with his show Elton - Out of the Closet.

Paris's attention to detail means you'll experience a brilliant show with incredible props and outfits.

Entry to the show is free.

Contemporary Folk Music

WHEN: Saturday, 2pm

WHERE: Copmanhurst Village Pre School, Grafton St

DETAILS: Everybody is welcome with or without instruments to the contemporary folk music session. All acoustic instruments are welcome, and there is a song folder for everyone to share. The session provides a non-judgmental environment for people to have a go at finding their own voice.