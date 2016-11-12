30°
100-year-old pines bring family together

Caitlan Charles | 12th Nov 2016 5:00 PM
MEMORIES: Ross McLennan of Sydney who travelled to Brooms Head to be apart of the Norfolk Pine 100 year anniversary.
MEMORIES: Ross McLennan of Sydney who travelled to Brooms Head to be apart of the Norfolk Pine 100 year anniversary. Caitlan Charles

IT WAS an emotional day in Brooms Head for many people on Saturday with the descendants of Adam Albert gathering to see familiar faces and many they'd never known existed.

One hundred years ago, Adam Albert planted 12 Norfolk Pine trees in Brooms Head, and this weekend, his family celebrated his lasting legacy.

Ross McLennan, the grandson of Adam Albert, had an emotional day seeing family he'd not seen for years, meeting new people and reminiscing about his favourite times holidaying in Booms Head as a child.

"I never met him, he died four years before I was born,” Mr McLennan said about his connection to Mr Albert.

"My mother was an Albert and she was the last of the Alberts to die in 1987, she was 87-year-old.

"I was born in Maclean, we lived in Ashby, we spent 18 months in a tent in Brooms Head before we moved to Sydney.

"I have great memories of The Broom.”

Mr McLennan had a list of wonderful memories of his time with family in Brooms Head.

"Skinners pool, the old wooden bridge, oysters off the bridge, the fishing and of course, the surf was much better in those days,” he joked.

"And just the smell of the place,” he added.

Mr McLennan had hoped to see his cousin at the celebration to thank him for the help his mother gave him as a child.

"I wanted to thank him for his mum who saved my skin when we were out here one year,” he said.

"I got terribly sunburnt and we went up to her place in Ballina and she got a cold tomato out of the fridge, cut it in half and covered me in this cold tomato.

"Next day, I couldn't feel a thing, it worked perfectly and I passed it on to the kids.”

Despite a few hiccups with a sudden downpour of rain and the power going out, the Albert descendants enjoyed their time meeting and celebrating Mr Albert and the pines.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Saturday was a day of rememberance, family and community spirit with people from all over Australia coming to celebrate the Brooms Head Norfolk Pines

