28°
Lifestyle

10,000 Ford 4WDs recalled with major safety issue

Owen Jacques
| 4th Jan 2017 1:39 PM
Ford
Ford

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MORE than 10,000 of Ford Australia's most popular four-wheel-drives are at the centre of a major recall by the carmaker.

Product Safety Australia is warning that 10,520 of the SZ Territory diesel and PX Ranger vehicles need to be returned to a Ford dealership for inspection and repair.

Ford PX Ranger vehicles built from 5 November 2011 to 7 November 2012 may be affected.
Ford PX Ranger vehicles built from 5 November 2011 to 7 November 2012 may be affected.

According to the recall notice, they have an issue with their "output shaft speed sensor", which means the car may force itself into first gear even while travelling at high speed.

The recall warns that such an incident would cause "an abrupt wheel speed reduction".

"This may cause the rear tyres to slide or lock up until the vehicle speed slows, which could result in a loss of vehicle control."

The problem affects SZ Territory diesel vehicles built between September 19, 2011 and February 5, 2013.
 

SZ Territory diesel vehicles built from 19 September 2011 to 5 February 2013.
SZ Territory diesel vehicles built from 19 September 2011 to 5 February 2013.

Owners will be contacted by direct mail, but are asked to contact their nearest Ford outlet.

For more information, contact Ford on 1800 503 672

Ford has been sought for comment.

Topics:  editors picks ford four-wheel-drives motoring recall

Just In

10,000 Ford 4WDs recalled with major safety issue

10,000 Ford 4WDs recalled with major safety issue

MORE than 10,000 of Ford Australia's most popular four-wheel-drives are at the centre of a major recall by the carmaker.

The "prank" that almost killed my son is still going on

Jamie Cox suffered head injuries when he collapsed after being put in a choker hold by a fellow student at a Gold Coast school.

“It’s bitterly disappointing that this stuff is still going on.”

Mum's heartfelt thanks to community after son's death

Nimbin man, Jake Monahan.

"I'll never be able to thank you all enough"

Fire captain responded to son's fatal accident

Luke Brownlee, the father-of-three and RFS member who died after a single vehicle rollover on Holloway's Rd.

Fire captain arrived at fatal crash scene to find son the victim

Local Partners

Yamba Ocean Swims take over the water

If there is one thing to be said about this year's Yamba Ocean Swims, it has proven age is no barrier to having a good time.

High tide for novelties at Brooms Head

FUN: One of the heats for the 'Brooms Beach Boat Races' during the Maclean Lions Club's annual 'Brooms Head Family Fun Day' yesterday.

Sports day rides another wave of success

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Family fun on Yamba beach

FUN IN THE SUN: One of the creations at the Yamba Rotary Family Fun Day on Yamba Main Beach.

A day in the sand for Rotary family fun day.

CES 2017: 50 years on, are we better off with gadgets galore?

CES 2017: 50 years on, are we better off with gadgets...

REMEMBER when mobile phones were used to make phone calls?

Janet Jackson gives birth to first child at 50

Singer Janet Jackson.

SINGER and her husband welcomed a baby boy to the world yesterday.

Want to start your own nightclub?

LG's new range of speakers.

The LOUDR CJ98 is capable of generating 3,500W

CES 2017: Who will be the Celine Dion of gadgets?

One of the world's tallest observation wheels, the High Roller, dominates the Las Vegas skyline.

Who will be the shining stars of world's top tech show?

The man behind the music of Moana

Musician Opetaia Foa'i performs onstage at the world premiere of Disney's Moana.

Opetaia Foa’i wrote and performed the movie's theme song.

Bindi Irwin gushes as she reunites with boyfriend Chandler

“I missed you so much. Incredibly thankful to have you back."

MOVIE REVIEW: Assassin's Creed shows promise despite faults

Ariane Labed and Michael Fassbender play master assassins in the movie Assassin's Creed.

LATEST video game adaptation has the makings of a good movie.

ITS ALL ABOUT THE LIFESTYLE

162 Geregarow Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

Rural 4 3 4 $675000

A lifestyle package only to be truly appreciated in person - Approximately 20 acres of alluvial soil with the majority being cleared and hugging near a kilometre...

ITS ALL ABOUT THE LIFESTYLE

162 Geregarow Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 4 3 4 $675,000

A lifestyle package only to be truly appreciated in person - Approximately 20 acres of alluvial soil with the majority being cleared and hugging near a kilometre...

Absolute River Frontage

606 Seelands Hall Road, Seelands 2460

House 3 2 9 $ 629,000

Boasting just over 40 Hectares of undulating, fertile farmland and approximately 450 metres of river frontage, there is absolutely no doubt 606 Seelands Hall Road...

Panoramic Vistas

12 Riverside Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 3 AUCTION

With alluring river views encapsulating the entirety of Susan Island and the surrounding hinterland this timeless piece of history offers a premier location along...

NEW YEAR&#39;S BREEZE - YOU JUST FOUND YOUR DREAM HOME IN YOUR DREAM STREET

22 Grevillia Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 6 $419,000

A reluctant sale of this beautiful Queenslander brick home could very well be a life-changer for you. With hardwood verandas all round and hardwood flooring...

Lot 7 Stockmans Rest

7 Stockmans Rest, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Currently under contract subject to registration of the plan. $159,000

Currently under contract subject to registration of the plan.

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $ 260,000

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

One for the Money!

199 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 AUCTION

With the local market on a steady and continual rise, properties offering investor appeal are becoming few and far between with that said 199 Ryan could easily be...

Sure to Impress!

15 Eggins Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Tucked away in one of Westlawn's most sought-after locations, 15 Eggins Street is the kind of property that is sure to attract attention. Having undergone numerous...

Buy Now Benefit Later

1/54 Mary Street, Grafton 2460

Town House 4 2 1 AUCTION

Looking for an investment property with good rental income? Well look no further! 1/54 Mary Street Grafton ticks all the boxes. Being close to schools, the...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

The best summer stays still around

Check out some holiday properties still available to rent

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!