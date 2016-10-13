103-yr-old says backflip Baird is still a goose

ESTATIC: 103-year-old Irene Crispin is incredibly happy the ban on greyhound racing has been overturned.

IRENE Crispin still thinks Premier Mike Baird is a goose, but she's extremely happy about his decision to overturn the ban on greyhound racing in New South Wales.

"I'm absolutely ecstatic," she said.

"It's made my day, I'm so happy."

Mrs Crispin's love of greyhound racing began on her wedding day when she received her first greyhound, Judy, as a wedding present.

In September, the 103-year-old described the way the premier was treating the industry as "an absolute shame".

But now, Mrs Crispin, who has been a part of the industry since 1938, is over the moon with joy.

"It really would have broke my heart, it really would have," she said.

Mrs Crispin said greyhounds are the reason she is still around.

"I loved animals, I loved dogs and I say that's why I'm so healthy for my age," she said.

"I walked dogs when I was younger, every day, I'd be up at 5 in the morning walking those dogs."

Mrs Crispin spoke to the Daily Examiner in September about her life breeding and racing greyhounds.