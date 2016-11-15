12 jobs on offer in the Clarence Valley now

Want to be a truck driver? It's just one of the jobs available right now in the Clarence Valley.

IF you're looking for work, here is a list of 12 jobs, from a wide range of industries, available now from local businesses looking to hire.

BIRRIGAN GARGLE LALC CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Birrigan Gargle Local Aboriginal Land Council (BGLALC) is seeking applications from experienced and motivated people interested in a career undertaking a role of Chief Executive Officer.

This position holder will provide an extensive range of assistance and support to the elected Board through the day-to-day management of the BGLALC's affairs in accordance with delegated authorities; the provision of sound and accurate advice and the implementation of the Board's resolutions in a timely and appropriate manner.

All applicants must obtain a copy of the recruitment package containing the Position Description and selection criteria and address the selection criteria for their application to be considered.

For a recruitment package contact the Contact Officer Joanne Bolt, by Email: bglalc@internode.on.net or on (02) 6646 1664.

Applications can be forwarded to bglalc@internode.on.net or marked "Confidential" and posted to:

The Chairperson

Birrigan Gargle Local Aboriginal Land Council

PO Box 62 Yamba, NSW, 2464

Applications close Wednesday 16th November 2016

Aboriginal people are encouraged to apply.

BREAKFAST CHEF/COOK

THE growing kitchen team at Botero Maclean is seeking an experienced cook with a creative approach, dedication to excellence, willingness to learn, take direction and contribute to a professional kitchen environment.

Our operating hours can be 6am-12midnight. Willingness to be rostered for hours in this range is desirable, and essential for breakfast and lunch.

Send your resume via: service@botero.com.au

All applications will be kept strictly confidential.

TEAM LEADER

YOUTH on Tack is an exciting new program for the mid North Coast.

We are looking for a Team Leader to join Social Futures, providing early intervention for 10-17 year olds at risk of long term involvement in the criminal justice system, and leading the Youth on Track- Family worker members.

Priority will be given to support Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander young people so a high level of cultural competency is a requirement for the role.

Position: Youth on Track- Team Leader

Award: SCHCADS level 4-5

Status: Full Time (negotiable)

Location: Grafton

Enquiries: Tegan Metcalfe 02 6620 1833

Application Package: www.socialfutures.org.au - Work with Us

Applicants must obtain an application package and address each selection criteria in 350 words or less and submit in PDF or WORD format.

Applications Close: 18th November 2016 - 5pm

Interviews: Week commencing 21st November 2016 (you will be contacted should you be successfully chosen for an interview)

Current Working with Children and National Police Check clearances are a condition of employment.

Social Futures is an equal opportunity employer.

Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islanders are encouraged to apply.

CASUAL LABOURERS

CLARENCE Valley Council Council is seeking people interested in undertaking casual work in Grafton or Maclean.

Casual labouring opportunities are available across Council's outdoor work force. Labourers with truck or plant operator skills are also encourage to apply. Hourly rate is from $26.10 - $31.12 (inclusive of loading) plus superannuation, depending on the duties undertaken.

It should be noted that Council is unable to guarantee regular or on going work as the nature of this work is casual. Employment will be on a day to day basis.

Applications must be lodged online via Council's website.

go to www.clarence.nsw.gov.au or phone (02) 6643 0850.

Council is an EEO employer and indigenous people are encouraged to apply.

HOSPITALITY STAFF

ROCHES Family Hotel is looking for friendly motivated applicants to fill the following positions:

Chef

Waitstaff

Kitchen Hands & Trainee

Resumes to be dropped off at 85 Victoria Street, Grafton.

PROJECT OFFICERS

THE NSW AECG is seeking Expressions of Interest (EOI) from Bundjalung community members to work on projects to progress Bundjalung language teaching and learning.

The positions will be based in Ballina within the Bunjum Aboriginal Corporation.

Suitable applicants will have IT, communication and administrative skills. Suitable applicants will also have sound demonstrated knowledge of Cultural Protocols and community connections for working across the diverse Bundjalung Nation. A current NSW Driver's Licence is essential.

Completed EOI forms will need to be received by Thursday, November 17.

For an EOI form and further information contact Joe Cavanagh on either

Ph: (02) 9550 5666 or joseph.cavanagh@aecg.nsw.edu.au

DISABILITY WORKER

PART time disability worker needed to work with an active adult with a physical disability.

Duties include:

High Level Personal Care Domestic Duties

Experience desirable but not essential.

Flexible, easy-going & agreeable nature a must.

Applicants must live in Grafton area and be willing to work early mornings & evenings.

Please send resumes to: jobvacancies@live.com.au,

PO Box 591, Grafton NSW 2460 Or call 0422 828 156 for more information.

TRUCK DRIVERS

JIM Pearson Transport has fulltime positions available for MC licenced drivers to operate out of our Grafton depot site.

Our business is linehaul transport and operates on the east coast of NSW with depots in Grafton, Port Macquarie, Taree, Sydney and Brisbane.

Wages are highly competitive with the advantages of a modern fleet.

If you are interested please contact Graeme on 0402 014 913 or email to drivertraining@jimpearson.com.au.

CLUB MANAGER

The South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club, located on the banks of the Clarence River is looking for an experienced Club Manager to join their team. The successful applicant must have experience in all aspects of the Club industry and be hands on. Knowledge in the following is essential:

Managing operations.

RSA & RCG certifications

Working with the Board to develop strategy

Have sound financial management skills

Excellent communications skills

Knowledge in operations, compliance.

The role includes some night and weekend work and this is reflected in the package being offered. Submit letter of application & Resume addressing above criteria. Call President Ian Bell for a confidential discussion - 0497 363 942 . Email colin.green@sgex.com.au or P.O. Box 212, South Grafton NSW 2460. Applications submitted by 18th November 2016.

FRESH FOOD RETAILER

A NUMBER of positions are available in our Maclean and Grafton stores. We love good, fresh food. If you do too and can share that love with our customers then we want to hear from you.

Email a resume and cover letter to wholesale@causleyfresh.com.au

EXPERIENCED PIPELAYERS, LABOURERS & OPERATORS

REQUIRED for Hwy drainage works in the Yamba/Woodburn area.

Please call (07) 3382 6120 or send resume to ron@mpcq.com.au.

PLANT MECHANIC

HYDRAULINK Grafton is looking for an enthusiastic team member for a casual position. Must have a good knowledge of hydraulics and how they work. Experience essential. Please contact Arnold on 0428660073.