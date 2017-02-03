12 things to do in the Clarence Valley

Tanamon Gallery Markets

WHEN: Sunday, 8am

WHERE: Tanamon Gallery, 1125 Firth Heinz Rd, Pillar Valley

DETAILS: The new markets at the Pillar Valley gallery will include a free African drumming workshop from 10-11am. Spaces are limited so get in early.

There will be a variety of stalls and a buskers' stage where you just pop your name on the chalkboard for your chance to perform.

Reptile handler Steve McEwan with Snappy the crocodile.

Reptile Show

WHEN: Saturday, 10am-2pm

WHERE: Bunnings Warehouse, Grafton

DETAILS: Bunnings Warehouse invites everyone to their in-store wildlife show with snakes, crocodiles and lizards, hosted by a professional wildlife expert.

This hands-on experience is your change to get up close and personal with native reptiles.

There will be three shows, 10am, 11am and noon.

<< Read the full story about the reptile show here >>

Reptile handler Steve McEwan with Snappy the crocodile. Contributed

Contemporary Folk

WHEN: Saturday, 2pm

WHERE: GI Hotel, South Grafton

DETAILS: Enjoy a laid-back afternoon of folk music where you can choose to sing and play or just listen. There are music folders available.

People are encouraged to bring their own nibbles as there is no weekend lunches at the GI.

Cathedral Markets

When: Saturday, 8am

Where: Cathedral car park, Fitzroy St, Grafton

Details: Home baking, sausage sizzle, clothing, jewellery, plants, cut flowers, quality second-hand goods, and much more.

Please note, these markets have moved to be held on the first Saturday of the month. Please contact 02 6642 2844 for more details.

Dragon Boat Come and Try

When: Saturday, 10-11am

Where: Corcoran Park, Kirchner St, Grafton

Grafton Dragon Boat Club will hold its monthly come and try day for anyone 12 years and older wishing to try the sport of Dragon Boat Racing. It's free so come along and give it ago.

Contact the club by email graftondragonboatclub@gmail.com, phone 0401 634 414 or visit their website.

Reptile handler Steve McEwan with Snappy the crocodile. Contributed

U3A enrolment day

WHEN: Tuesday, 10am-noon

WHERE: Treelands Drive Community Centre

DETAILS: Clarence River U3A invites members old and new to enrolment day.

At the CRU3A there are always new ways to meet people with large social groups available like painting, reading, men's and women's sheds, exercise, croquet, dancing, singing or just going to the movies.

Cinema under the stars

WHEN: Friday, 5.30pm

WHERE: Memorial Park, Grafton

DETAILS: Newcastle Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars will be in Grafton this week, showing Kung Fu Panda 3.

The film will begin when the sun goes down.

The free outdoor cinema will also offer quality entertainers for the whole family.

Reptile handler Steve McEwan with Snappy the crocodile. Contributed

Old-time dancing

WHEN: Sunday, 1pm

WHERE: Iluka Bowling Club

DETAILS: Enjoy an afternoon of old-time and new vogue dancing in Iluka this weekend. Cost is $5, which includes afternoon tea.

Clocktower Gallery Markets

WHEN: Saturday, 9am

WHERE: Clarence Valley Information Centre

DETAILS: There are lots of arts and crafts, woodwork, leather work, pot plants, home-made goodies and demonstrations from talented artists.

Glenreagh Markets

WHEN: Saturday, 8am

WHERE: Glenreagh Hall

DETAILS: At the Village Market Place you can get your hands on locally grown produce, home baked goodies, arts and crafts and find a bargain on the white elephant stalls. Refreshments are available and the markets run in all weather.

Rick Price

WHEN: Saturday, 6.30pm

WHERE: GDSC

DETAILS: Rick Price is in Grafton this week, all the way from Tennessee. He will play at the Grafton District Services Club for an intimate dinner and show this weekend.

>> FULL STORY: Rick Price direct from Tennessee to Grafton

Tickets cost $29.90.

Rick Price plays the Bangalow Bowling Club tonight. Photo Contributed Contributed

Iluka Markets

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Iluka Sports Ground

DETAILS: Wander through the markets where there will be locally inspired art, original craft and woodwork, handmade jewellery, locally produced soaps, cakes and preservatives. Marine Rescue makes breakfasts, knives can be sharpened, there is coffee available, plants and more.