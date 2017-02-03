12 things to do in the Clarence Valley

Tanamon Gallery Markets
WHEN: Sunday, 8am
WHERE: Tanamon Gallery, 1125 Firth Heinz Rd, Pillar Valley
DETAILS: The new markets at the Pillar Valley gallery will include a free African drumming workshop from 10-11am. Spaces are limited so get in early.
There will be a variety of stalls and a buskers' stage where you just pop your name on the chalkboard for your chance to perform.
Reptile Show
WHEN: Saturday, 10am-2pm
WHERE: Bunnings Warehouse, Grafton
DETAILS: Bunnings Warehouse invites everyone to their in-store wildlife show with snakes, crocodiles and lizards, hosted by a professional wildlife expert.
This hands-on experience is your change to get up close and personal with native reptiles.
There will be three shows, 10am, 11am and noon.
<< Read the full story about the reptile show here >>
Contemporary Folk
WHEN: Saturday, 2pm
WHERE: GI Hotel, South Grafton
DETAILS: Enjoy a laid-back afternoon of folk music where you can choose to sing and play or just listen. There are music folders available.
People are encouraged to bring their own nibbles as there is no weekend lunches at the GI.
Cathedral Markets
When: Saturday, 8am
Where: Cathedral car park, Fitzroy St, Grafton
Details: Home baking, sausage sizzle, clothing, jewellery, plants, cut flowers, quality second-hand goods, and much more.
Please note, these markets have moved to be held on the first Saturday of the month. Please contact 02 6642 2844 for more details.
Dragon Boat Come and Try
When: Saturday, 10-11am
Where: Corcoran Park, Kirchner St, Grafton
Grafton Dragon Boat Club will hold its monthly come and try day for anyone 12 years and older wishing to try the sport of Dragon Boat Racing. It's free so come along and give it ago.
Contact the club by email graftondragonboatclub@gmail.com, phone 0401 634 414 or visit their website.
U3A enrolment day
WHEN: Tuesday, 10am-noon
WHERE: Treelands Drive Community Centre
DETAILS: Clarence River U3A invites members old and new to enrolment day.
At the CRU3A there are always new ways to meet people with large social groups available like painting, reading, men's and women's sheds, exercise, croquet, dancing, singing or just going to the movies.
Cinema under the stars
WHEN: Friday, 5.30pm
WHERE: Memorial Park, Grafton
DETAILS: Newcastle Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars will be in Grafton this week, showing Kung Fu Panda 3.
The film will begin when the sun goes down.
The free outdoor cinema will also offer quality entertainers for the whole family.
Old-time dancing
WHEN: Sunday, 1pm
WHERE: Iluka Bowling Club
DETAILS: Enjoy an afternoon of old-time and new vogue dancing in Iluka this weekend. Cost is $5, which includes afternoon tea.
Clocktower Gallery Markets
WHEN: Saturday, 9am
WHERE: Clarence Valley Information Centre
DETAILS: There are lots of arts and crafts, woodwork, leather work, pot plants, home-made goodies and demonstrations from talented artists.
Glenreagh Markets
WHEN: Saturday, 8am
WHERE: Glenreagh Hall
DETAILS: At the Village Market Place you can get your hands on locally grown produce, home baked goodies, arts and crafts and find a bargain on the white elephant stalls. Refreshments are available and the markets run in all weather.
Rick Price
WHEN: Saturday, 6.30pm
WHERE: GDSC
DETAILS: Rick Price is in Grafton this week, all the way from Tennessee. He will play at the Grafton District Services Club for an intimate dinner and show this weekend.
>> FULL STORY: Rick Price direct from Tennessee to Grafton
Tickets cost $29.90.
Iluka Markets
WHEN: Sunday
WHERE: Iluka Sports Ground
DETAILS: Wander through the markets where there will be locally inspired art, original craft and woodwork, handmade jewellery, locally produced soaps, cakes and preservatives. Marine Rescue makes breakfasts, knives can be sharpened, there is coffee available, plants and more.