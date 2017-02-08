29°
$120,000 in community grants on offer

8th Feb 2017
Children and staff of Jack and Jill Preschool show their appreciation for ETC's Community Funding they received.
Children and staff of Jack and Jill Preschool show their appreciation for ETC's Community Funding they received.

PEOPLE interested in making a positive difference to their community are being encouraged to apply for funding from not-for-profit company Enterprise and Training Company Limited (ETC).

ETC Chairman Rod McKelvey said ETC was making available $120,000 in community grants as part of the ETC Community Support Fund.

"The fund is designed to help organisations reduce disadvantage, generate opportunity, increase support services and/or build capacity in the communities in which we operate,” Mr McKelvey said.

Mr McKelvey said organisations could apply for up to $10,000 each and applications would be assessed based on how well they align with ETC's focus on employment and training, and meet one or more of the funding objectives:

Contribute to reducing disadvantage faced by the unemployed and/or other disadvantaged groups

Support the availability and/or sustainability of employment and training opportunities

Enhance community support services and/or build community capacity

Grafton Operations Manager Jacki Day said the ETC Community Support Fund had supported many worthwhile initiatives benefiting a broad range of people.

"It's incredible the projects we've been able to support over the past five years,” Ms Day said.

"Some of our local beneficiaries have included the Uniting Care Jack and Jill Preschool, Camp Quality, NSW State Emergency Service, Lifeline and Westpac Rescue Helicopter.”

Applications for funding open on February 13-March 10, 2017. For info or to apply for the ETC Community Support Fund visit www.etcltd.com.au/csf

Topics:  community grant enterprise and training company not for profit

