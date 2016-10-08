32°
RECORD BUCKED: $150,000 for Brahman bull

Tim Howard
| 8th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
Jomanda El Toro - who sold at recent Rockhmapton sales for $150,000.
Jomanda El Toro - who sold at recent Rockhmapton sales for $150,000.

CLARENCE Valley brahman stud Jomanda has stunned the cattle breeding world with a record $150,000 sale for one of its bulls at the annual Rockhampton Brahman Bull Sale.

Stud owner Max and Colin Johnson's 22-month old bull El Toro fetched the highest price in the sale's history, besting the previous record of $90,000.

 

Max said the price was the result of a combination of record cattle prices, a hot auction and an almost perfect specimen of brahman bull.

Last year the Johnsons were ecstatic when one of their bulls fetched $36,000 at the sale, which was the equal top price at the sale.

"It's still sinking in," said a stunned Max, who only arrived back in the Clarence Valley late on Thursday night.

"We're not too sure what to make of it. It doesn't seem like it was us that has done that."

He said the the price was a reflection of a hot Australian cattle market.

"Last year the sale average at Rocky was $7300 and this year it was $11,750 for 823 bulls sold," he said.

Colin, Katrina, Dawn and Max Johnson with one of the many bulls on their Jomanda Brahman stud. they just returend from Rockhampton sales where one bull sold for $150,000.

Max said improving conditions in Queensland were also driving the higher prices as breeders bought up to improve their herds.

"The real driving force is the commercial cattle market. It's as high as it's ever been," Max said.

"People are getting really well paid for their bullocks and cattle they're sending for sale for beef. So they're prepared to spend a lot more money."

Max said El Toro had been turning heads at the sale.

"He's one of those bulls that only turn up once in a lifetime for us," he said.

"Probably really only rarely in the industry. He was just an outstanding bull."

Max said El Toro was as close to perfect a specimen as you could get.

"If you had to make one up on a computer, he was the type of bull you would come up with," he said.

"He had meat all over him, really well boned and a beautiful temperament.

"And he was a poley (no horns) as a bonus."

Max said while he bred for this type of bull, achieving success was a rarity.

"You might do this particular joining again and achieve a totally different result, that's genetics," he said. "But in this case we've hit the jackpot."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  brahman bull, cattle sale, record, rockhampton

