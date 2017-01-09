17-year-old filmed while showering at caravan park

Police are searching for someone using a mobile phone who filmed a teenager in the shower.

POLICE are appealing for information following reports a teenager was indecently filmed in Brunswick Heads early this morning.

About 1am on Sunday, January 8, a 17-year-old boy was in a shower block of a holiday park on Tweed Street when he noticed a mobile phone appearing underneath the wall of the cubicle he was in.

The person holding the phone left the scene when the boy noticed.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command were alerted to the incident and commenced investigations.

As inquiries continue, police would like to speak to any witnesses who have information.

The person involved is only described as having tanned skin with dark hair.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/