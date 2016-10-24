1990-2015: A life lived full remembered one year on

TAKEN way way too soon. A loveable larrikin with an infectious smile no one will ever forget.

Hayden was born 3/5/90 an only child to very proud parents Stephen and Suzanne. A grandson to Jean and Roy Bowling, Reg Grebert (dec) and Beryl and Noel (dec) Shields. Along the way, he found himself a sister Zoe, who lived next door and a brother Reece, who lived in South Grafton. He cemented himself into many families especially the Brindles and Gauslaa's where he enjoyed being part of a larger family, being a son, brother, uncle and mate. At the age of four he was diagnosed with diabetes which totally shattered the whole family. He hated it with a passion, but never let it get in the way of leading a good, very adventurous life. Hayden never had time in his life for diabetes.

He attended Tucabia Primary School, The Cathedral School for years 5 and 6 then South Grafton High School.

His first job while still at school was working for his Aunty Denise and Uncle Kevin at Four Square Maclean. In 2006 he started with McLennan Earthmoving during school holidays which tuned into a full-time position. He loved his job and was very proud of the skills he attained especially his temporary supervisory roles managing large subdivision contracts. He had an incredible understanding of the high tech side of earthmoving, the surveying and set out of the jobs. At the age of 20 he and Alicia Gaussla purchased their first home in Fry St, Grafton. They married on 8/3/14 and spent their honeymoon in Fiji.

Hayden lived for fishing and his mates. Santa Claus brought him his first fishing rod at 19 months of age, he and his Dad spent many hours fishing in those early years. His Dad hasn't fished for years as all his rods and fishing gear somehow ended up in Hayden's shed never to return. If a mate needed something done, Hayden was the man. It was all done in Hayden's shed. He was very talented with his hands. He put his mates jobs ahead of his own. Payment was made by way of daily food, beer and a blanket for the lounge. It would have been cheaper for his mates to hire a professional, but those memories are priceless. He also loved food and would always manage to turn up in time for a good feed.

Nothing got in the way of a fishing outing. He owned two boats and a kayak. He had to have a different raft for each species of fish and no one has any idea how many rods, reels and tackle he owned. If he wasn't fishing from his boat, he was skiing behind it. He loved sport and over the years enjoyed horse riding, BMX, pushbike racing, football, skating, dirt bikes, camping and soccer, playing for the Tucabia Bears since he was five. He also loved spending time in the bush with Pa Bowling where he learned many skills. He was the first there to help Uncle Brett move cattle in the floods. He had no fear, the faster and more adventurous the better.

All of Hayden's childhood friends have remained close throughout his adult life. One of his best mates flying from Darwin in time to say his goodbye.

The outpouring of grief at Hayden's unexpected death has been nothing short of phenomenal as family, friends and mates paid home visits, took to the phone and Facebook to express their feelings and to offer support to the family. He had the most amazing mates, it's not until times like this that you realise the importance of mates, family and friends. We would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and kindness during this very difficult time. His funeral was one of the biggest seen at the Lawn Cemetery and he would have been so proud.

Gone from this world but not our hearts. Forever young.