31°
Sport

2016 SPORT: Fairytale finish the toast of July

Matthew Elkerton | 26th Dec 2016 5:13 PM
Trainer Sally Taylor can't get the smile off her face as she dons one of her owners caps after her horse Rednav won the Grafton Cup.
Trainer Sally Taylor can't get the smile off her face as she dons one of her owners caps after her horse Rednav won the Grafton Cup. Adam Hourigan

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Taylor's fairytale finish in the Cup

RACING: The $160,000 McKimms Real Estate Grafton Cup (2350m) turned out to be fairytale result for 23-year-old fledgling trainer Sally Taylor who was left in raptures.

Photos
View Gallery

Taylor's $26 outsider Rednav was ridden to perfection by stalwart Peter Graham who manged to break his Grafton Cup duck.

Rednav became only the second horse, after Catapult (Kim Moore) in 1998 to win the Cup after earning his spot in the race through the Cup Prelude.

Hong Kong killer steals Ramornie spotlight

RACING: From Sha Tin to Grafton, John Sargent-trained Smart Volatility has had a long journey back to its first listed race victory in Australia.

A champion in Hong Kong who won millions in prizemoney, it was ready to be retired before owner Carissa Or and husband Patrick Fu decided to give him another lease on life in Sargeant's Sydney stable.

After champion Sydney jockey Tye Angland snuck it across the line only a nose ahead of a charging top weight Big Money (Robert Thompson), you could not wipe the smile from Fu's face.

Barnes' ranger takes out maiden final at the track

Kane able to take field for Reds

RUGBY UNION: Yamba lock Kane Douglas was set to take the football field for the first time since the Rugby World Cup final last October.

The Wallaby representative made his long-awaited return on the pine for the Queensland Reds against the ACT Brumbies in July.

Reds coach Nick Stiles issued a strong rebuttal to any suggestions Douglas was rushed back on to the bench to face the Brumbies.

Douglas told ARM in June he wanted to return for two Super Rugby games after the international break, for what will be his long-awaited Queensland debut.

Young heads overseas to represent Australia

HOCKEY: The honour of representing his country is something up and coming Grafton hockey star Sam Young does not take lightly.

The 16-year-old jetted off in June to South Africa with the Australian All-Schools Under 16 side to play in a three-match test series scheduled for the next two weeks.

And while the nerves might have hit fever pitch for Young, he was trying his hardest not to let them overwhelm him.

Mini X Cup pulls on the throttle at Glenugie

MOTOCROSS: Despite a threatening grey sky overhead, nothing could dampen the spirits of the hundreds of motocross riders, families and fans trackside for the Greef Clothing Mini X Cup.

Photos
View Gallery

The high-octane action on track kicked off in July with more than 50 riders competing across the 10 different classes on offer.

Greef Clothing co-owner Troy Cochrane, who put the Mini X Cup together with brother Ryan and the support of local businesses, said the event had exceeded expectations for the day.

It's all over rover as government introduces dogs ban

GREYHOUNDS: Greyhound racing's Grafton July Carnival was in chaos following the stunning announcement by the NSW Government that it will ban the sport from July 1, 2017.

Greyhound Racing NSW responded by cancelling all racing for seven days, meaning Grafton meetings scheduled for the carnival in July were left in limbo including Wednesday's feature finals.

Grafton Greyhound Racing Club secretary Brad Ellis said the club aimed to transfer Wednesday's feature finals to next Friday, which should fall outside the seven-day racing ban.

BMX State carnival a major boost for local economy

BMX: The influx of visitors for the BMX NSW State Series round was set to add to a significant financial boost for the Clarence Valley during the July school holidays.

A cluster of events kicked off at Clarence Valley BMX Club's track in South Grafton on Wednesday night, culminating with the state round on the weekend.

Larrikin lads clinch State title on home turf

HOCKEY: A group of larrikin teenagers has achieved the best result for Grafton Hockey Association in recent memory, taking out the Division 1 title during the Under 13s Boys State championships.

The Under 13s Grafton 1 side mentored by Sailors' Darryl Clark put on a dominant display all weekend to defend their home turf at the Clarence Valley Regional Hockey Complex.

The side only conceded five goals across the weekend with three of those coming during the finals series which wrapped up on Brent Livermore Field in Sunday's final.

Grafton defeated long term arch rivals Tamworth in the final clash clinching the trophy with a 5-2 victory.

Ghosts earn one back in Battle for the River

RUGBY LEAGUE: In front of the biggest home crowd the side has seen since the 2014 grand final, the Grafton Ghosts put in a spirited performance to defeat cross river rivals the Rebels.

It was a match the Rebels had control of until the final minutes, when a solo effort from Ghosts' magic man Jayden Connors gave the home side a four-point lead with only minutes left.

As the siren blasted the emotion of the contest overwhelmed the players, with the Rebels resigned to their haunches, the effort of the clash sapping their last reserves.

With tears welling in his eyes, Ben McLennan lifted the Viv Hodge Memorial Trophy to the cheers of the home crowd.

Barnes gets his hands no elusive trophy

GREYHOUNDS: After coming to the Grafton July Carnival for a quarter of a century, Cudal trainer Dennis Barnes finally got his hands on the Taylor and Family Maiden Classic trophy with an impressive win by kennel champion Nangar Range.

For Barnes, who over the many years of visiting Grafton for the Carnival has had 10 runners in the premiere final, it was an unbelievable moment.

"It was unbelievable; you know we have won a lot of feature races over our time coming to the Carnival," Barnes said. "But this is the one that had eluded us."

Short priced favourite Matthew Reid-trained Norm The Storm held off an early challenge from Echo Gal to win the Westlawn Finance Stayers Cup while Major Jackpot, trained by Robert Cooke, just pipped local speedster Gudera Polikapov in the Village Green Sprinters Cup Final.

Shanahan finishes whirlwind fortnight in the waves

SURFING: Wooli grommet Carly Shanahan has the world at her feet.

The 12-year-old princess of the waves had a non-stop whirlwind in June first clinching a Surfing NSW MR Shield before finishing runner up in the NSW State Grommet Titles.

During the MR Shield, a schools-based competition where junior surfers represent their school, Shanahan surfed alongside 14-year old Jessie Van Niekerk.

The two surfed well beyond their years taking on more experienced competitors in the Under 19s division and put on a great display of teamwork surfing.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  grafton cup year in review

Man confirmed dead at Wooli Beach

Man confirmed dead at Wooli Beach

Paramedics confirm death of man at Wooli Beach this afternoon

Adventures on the Clarence with new tour business

Dave Bransdon and his daughter Emma on the Clarence River where he will be running his new business Dave's Family Outdoor Adventures.

Take a trip through the Clarence Valley river system

Building starts at Watts Lane compound

A new view of the urban landscape around the Harwood Bridge.

Site will be used to build new bridge at Harwood

Hot spots found at Whiporie

SMOK Y: Footage of the bushfire at Whiporie taken as the fire started.

Thermal imaging used to fight bushfire

Local Partners

Adventures on the Clarence with new tour business

One of the best ways to see the Clarence Valley is in a kayak on the river, and Dave's Family Outdoor Adventures could help you do that.

Man confirmed dead at Wooli Beach

Emergency services responded to an incident at Wooli Beach where a man died on Monday, 26th December, 2016.

Man confirmed dead on Wooli beach after incident in the water

All star cast for Lawrence Rodeo

WILD RIDE: Steve Mason hangs on to Black Barney who will line up again this year.

Australian PBR champion head of open bull ride field

Stocking up summer supplies

Antony Perring of Irons and Craig with some of the mountains of coffee he has in preparation for the post Christmas rush.

Big demand on cafe supplies over summer

Ultimate tribute to the fabulous Beach Boys

The Beach Boyz Tribute Show will be getting around to the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club on Friday night.

Love the Beach Boys? Don't miss this band

The most cringe-worthy tribute to George Michael

The most cringe-worthy tribute to George Michael

IF you’re going to offer your condolences, at least make sure you’re getting the name right.

Ex-Wham singer George Michael dies age 53

According to reports on late 25 December 2016, British popstar George Michael has died peacefully at home at the age of 53, his publicist has announced.

Pop Superstar George Michael has died at the age of 53

What's new in cinemas this Boxing Day

Matthew McConaughey voices koala Buster Moon in Sing.

Boxing Day's a great day to get out of the house and see a movie

Alien: Covenant trailer is here and it is terrifying

Michael Fassbender reprises his role as David.

The trailer for Alien: Covenant has been released

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died

Status Quo’s Rick Parfitt and Francis Rossi were a phenomenal live act.

2016 has claimed yet another music legend

Carrie Fisher has suffered a 'massive heart attack'

Carrie Fisher suffered a ‘massive heart attack’ during a flight

TV Insider: Guillermo del Toro leads new Netflix kids' show

A still from the new Dreamworks show Trollhunters.

Dreamworks' new series gets a scary twist

A RARE FIND

798 Wooli Road, Pillar Valley 2462

Rural 6 2 2 $649000

The first time you see this property, you could be mistaken for thinking you're visiting a resort. Ideally situated 20 mins from Grafton and 20 mins to the beaches...

HAPPY CHRISTMAS! YOU JUST FOUND YOUR DREAM HOME IN YOUR DREAM STREET

22 Grevillia Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 6 FASTRAK

A reluctant sale of this beautiful Queenslander brick home could very well be a life-changer for you. With hardwood verandas all round and hardwood flooring...

Bay Views at Minnie Water

3 Waratah Crescent, Minnie Water 2462

House 3 2 2 $845,000

Perched high on the hill at Minnie Water this property has investment potential beyond most properties currently on the market on the North Coast! The home has...

LARGE RESIDENTIAL BLOCK READY TO BUILD!

10 Silverton Street, South Grafton 2460

Residential Land Consisting of approx. 1,133m2 this large residential allotment is ready for new ... $70,000

Consisting of approx. 1,133m2 this large residential allotment is ready for new ownership. With sellers that have set their sights elsewhere, we are looking for a...

Your Chance To Invest Is Here

17 Kerrani Place, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Located in the heart of Coutts Crossing, this delightful home offers ample potential. Suited for buyers across all categories this property is situated on 1,125m2...

Affordable Luxury

9 King Street, Ulmarra 2462

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Located in the quaint village of Ulmarra this executive-style residence is sure to impress those looking for lifestyle coupled with affordability. Boasting a solid...

One for the Money!

199 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 AUCTION

With the local market on a steady and continual rise, properties offering investor appeal are becoming few and far between with that said 199 Ryan could easily be...

Something for Everybody!

1/16 Parkview cresent, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $325000

This quality two bedroom unit is perfect for first home buyers, investors or those just looking to downsize! Located close to Yamba shopping fair, public...

Owner Selling Off Assets

43 Ridge Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This three bedroom, one bathroom and single lock up garage home has plenty to offer! With two living areas followed by three large sized rooms, the great size of...

Search No More - This Is It

52 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

If you are after a well-positioned flood free home, well look no further! This four bedroom weatherboard composite home with colorbond roof is perfect for the...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Four Grafton houses for homebuyers

Grafton houses waiting to be snapped up

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

13-year golf wars saga continues to cause grief

South Grafton resident Kerry Hughes looks over the site of a proposed development she and other residents are opposing on the golf course.

Angry residents fear latest plan threatens semi-rural ambience

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!