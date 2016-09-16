22 gigs in the Valley this weekend

Friday
The Escalators, 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
Neil Diamond Tribute Show, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
Who's Charlie, 8.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
Ben Francis, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
Synapse, 8pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
Ford Brothers, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
White Water, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
Harry Nicholls Duo, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
Tangle, Yamba Golf Club.
Hekyl & Jive, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Saturday
Col Finley Band, 8pm, Grafton District Services Club.
Ben Francis Duo, 8.15pm, Clocktower Hotel Grafton.
The Bostocks, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
Free Jukebox, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
Marty n Rich, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
Col's Karaoke, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
2-Way Street, 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
Scott Day-Vee Band, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
Double Shot, 8pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
Nicole Brophy Band, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
Scott Day-Vee, 2pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Matty Devitt Band, 2pm, Maclean Hotel.
Coming soon
September 23: Mick McHugh, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
September 24: The Radiators + Simon & Angus, Grafton District Services Club.
September 24-25: Jackadgery Opera House live bands/open mic, Mann River Caravan and Canoe Park.
September 25: Sydney Festival Comedy Showcase, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
September 25-October 2: Buskers and Comedy Festival, Coffs Harbour.
September 29: Harry Manx, Yamba Golf Club.
September 30: Caravana Sun + Nocturnal Tapes + Nick and Sam, Yamba Golf Club.
October 2: Rocktober in the Clover featuring Didgedrudaba, Tullara Connors Band, Joe Terror, The Ninth Chapter, midday at Tanamon Gallery, Heinz Firth Rd, Pillar Valley.
October 5: Katy Perry + Taylor Swift Tribute Show, Grafton District Services Club.
October 6: Justice Crew, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
October 7: The Elliots, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
October 13-16: The Grass Roots Variety Show, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
October 15: Surfing the Coldstream Festival, Yamba.