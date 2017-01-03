$30 million boost for small business

SMALL businesses across the state will receive specialist advice and training on how to best compete in the growing digital economy under a new $30million NSW Government program.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional Development, Skills and Small Business, John Barilaro, said the program, Business Connect, is a NSW Government investment in small business advisory services.

Business Connect, launched on January 1, will tackle the needs of small business across the state, with 70% of services aimed at regional businesses.

"Many small businesses often find it difficult to access affordable, high-quality professional advice and struggle to compete in the digital economy," Mr Barilaro said.

"In outer suburbs and regional areas particularly, small businesses can often face additional hurdles in accessing the information they need to make informed business decisions and planning - skills which are essential for success whether you are a start-up or looking to grow."

Launching on 1 January 2017, Business Connect offers NSW businesses access to local advisors, digital and creative sector specialists and help to those disrupted by infrastructure.

The program will focus on digital skills, to help the 78 per cent of NSW small businesses, which are not yet fully digital1.