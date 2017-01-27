4 things to do this weekend

HANGING: Maclean High School Year 8 student Finn O'Neill gets vertical on the half pipe at the Yamba skate park.

Skate All Day

WHEN: Saturday, 9am-4pm

WHERE: Yamba Skate Park

DETAILS: Hurley is hosting Skate All Day, a free community event aimed at promoting healthy activity and skateboarding to the youth of the Clarence Valley.

Some of the world's top skate legends will be on hand to help coach the locals.

The day is open to beginners, intermediates and advanced skateboarders, who will have the opportunity to be coached by pro vert skateboarder Trevor Ward.

Following Skate All Day there will be a skate video night at the Leche Cafe from 7pm.

HUGE Garage Sale

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: RSL Hall, Yamba

DETAILS: Join the Maclean Auxiliary in their fundraiser to assist the Maclean Hospital in purchasing new hospital equipment. Stalls will include cakes, second- hand goods, clothes, plants and a special raffle.

All proceeds go to the Maclean Hospital.

Folk Session

WHEN: Saturday afternoon

WHERE: Copmanhurst Pre School

DETAILS: Enjoy an easy going afternoon with a friendly group of people who enjoy playing, singing and listening to Celtic and contemporary folk. Everyone is welcome, no matter how much experience you have. Bring your instruments along. Don't forget to bring your own refreshments and glasses, there is a fridge and tea and coffee facilities. Don't forget a chair. Cost is $5.

Hoteliers race day

WHEN: Sunday, 1pm

WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club

DETAILS: Head down to the jockey club for the first meeting of the year. Gates open at 1pm but the first race is at 2.05pm. Free entertainment from local group Tangle. Adults are $15, kids get in free.