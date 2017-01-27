4 things to do this weekend

Skate All Day
WHEN: Saturday, 9am-4pm
WHERE: Yamba Skate Park
DETAILS: Hurley is hosting Skate All Day, a free community event aimed at promoting healthy activity and skateboarding to the youth of the Clarence Valley.
Some of the world's top skate legends will be on hand to help coach the locals.
The day is open to beginners, intermediates and advanced skateboarders, who will have the opportunity to be coached by pro vert skateboarder Trevor Ward.
Following Skate All Day there will be a skate video night at the Leche Cafe from 7pm.
HUGE Garage Sale
WHEN: Saturday
WHERE: RSL Hall, Yamba
DETAILS: Join the Maclean Auxiliary in their fundraiser to assist the Maclean Hospital in purchasing new hospital equipment. Stalls will include cakes, second- hand goods, clothes, plants and a special raffle.
All proceeds go to the Maclean Hospital.
Folk Session
WHEN: Saturday afternoon
WHERE: Copmanhurst Pre School
DETAILS: Enjoy an easy going afternoon with a friendly group of people who enjoy playing, singing and listening to Celtic and contemporary folk. Everyone is welcome, no matter how much experience you have. Bring your instruments along. Don't forget to bring your own refreshments and glasses, there is a fridge and tea and coffee facilities. Don't forget a chair. Cost is $5.
Hoteliers race day
WHEN: Sunday, 1pm
WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club
DETAILS: Head down to the jockey club for the first meeting of the year. Gates open at 1pm but the first race is at 2.05pm. Free entertainment from local group Tangle. Adults are $15, kids get in free.