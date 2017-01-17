Shark nets have 'made a huge difference', says mayor

A report into the by-catch of North Coast shark nets has been released today.

UPDATE, 11.30am: THE mayor representing four of five beaches included in the shark net trial says he supports the program but wants nets checked more often for by-catch.

Councillor David Wright's comments come after the release of the Department of Primary Industries' first monthly report on by-catch in the trial.

"A bit over 25% of bycatch has died, that's really, really unfortunate - particularly two of my favourite animals, the turtle and dolphin," said the mayor.

"Nobody knows if the nets actually saved an attack but in people's minds they've made a huge difference.

"One of the best things that has happened [is the regular presence of] helicopters and the drones and the life guards. We could easily have had a large number of drownings if it weren't for them.

"At the moment I want the DPI to stick with their promise of checking the nets twice a day - I know that's to do with the weather, they didn't purposely not to do it."

Cr Wright said he would also ask for an update on the smart technology proposed by the DPI for inclusion in the trial, that would alert marine wildlife rescuers to by-catch in real time.

Cr Wright said so far DPI contractors were relying on smart drum lines attached to the nets but understood the lines had to be removed in certain weather.

The mayor said judgment of the North Coast trial was not his call and was for people to decide.

He said he went to all five netted beaches up to three times per day and "not one person has criticised the nets".

"At the moment I'm happy to see the nets continue," Cr Wright said.

"There are so many families with little kids on shoulders - and in prams - really enjoying themselves.

"We've had a huge increase in visitors but I think the success or not will be judged by the public".

UPDATE 10.15am: THE Greens' spokesperson for marine and fisheries, Justin Field, has criticised the government for "sitting on data" about the shark net program.

He also suggested dolphin deterrents embedded in shark nets in southern NSW were ineffective, but the government still went ahead and activated a shark net trial on the North Coast to protect the tourism industry.

The 2015/16 NSW shark meshing period was from September 1, 2015 to April 30, 2016 but government data on by-catch was not released until today, along with the first monthly by-catch report for the North Coast trial.

"There was a dramatic four-fold increase in the number of animals caught and 300% increase in marine animals found dead in the nets," Mr Field said.

"We should be phasing out these destructive nets and modernising swimmer protection at NSW beaches.

"The shark mesh net program provides questionable protection to NSW swimmers and divers but costs a fortune in terms of destruction to our wildlife and dollars spent.

"The North Coast trial has failed to capture many target sharks and is having a disproportionate impact on harmless marine animals just like the wider NSW plan is having.

"People would be shocked to know that one of the dolphins or turtle they have enjoyed watching playing in the waves or cruising the local beach over the Christmas break has ended up dead in one of the shark nets."

ORIGINAL STORY Tuesday 5.30am: NEARLY a third of marine animals caught in shark nets on the North Coast died in the State Government's first 30 days of a controversial trial.

Department of Primary Industries officials today released the first monthly report of by-catch in the five nets installed so far and a spokeswoman said it would be available to the public online.

The report came with a press release from the DPI titled, Promising Start to North Coast Shark Net Trial, and showed 28% of 43 animals caught in the nets between December 8 and January 7 died.

Sharks represented 20% of by-catch and more than half died, including four great hammerhead sharks, listed as vulnerable under NSW environmental law.

Nets at Sharpes and Lighthouse beaches in Ballina caught the most sharks - three were caught and released alive at Sharpes Beach (one white and two tiger sharks) while another three died in the net at Lighthouse Beach (one bull and two great hammerhead sharks).

Nearly half of animals netted were cownose rays, not listed as protected, endangered or vulnerable under either state or national environmental laws.

Five turtles were caught, including four endangered and/or vulnerable species (one was unidentified); one died (a green turtle at Main Beach, Evans Head).

A bottlenose dolphin, normally protected under state law, died in the net at Seven Mile Beach, Lennox Head.

Data in the report showed that while nets were in the water for 30 days at all five beaches, the only net that was checked more than 32 times in the same period was at Main Beach, Evans Head.

DPI contractors checked the net at Evans Head an average of 1.5 times per day, despite the report stating that nets were "generally" checked twice daily.

DPI director general Scott Hansen said the tourism industry enjoyed "renewed confidence" during the period.