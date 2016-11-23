5 of the best gift ideas for Christmas

So what does Christmas mean for all us non-Christians?

THERE is one in every family. That person who seems to already have everything, or is super fussy, making it a tiresome challenge to work out what to get them for Christmas.

Here are five ideas which may work for your loved ones this time of year:

#A voucher: Even if you don't know their favourite shop, try one of those gift cards that includes multiple stores.

#Take them out for a day: Why not make it an experience rather than a material gift? If it's someone special, plan a romantic day with a picnic, hike and some quality one-on-one time.

#Adventure: Skydive? Bungy jump? Entry into the steer ride at the local rodeo? If they're into adventure, why not get them an experience they won't forget?

#Food: Are they a wine and cheese fan, or prefer chocolate and beer? Why not compile a hamper of all the things they do like and wrap it up as one giant basket of goodness?

#A year of unlimited news: This is the gift that keeps on giving every day!

