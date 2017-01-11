5 jobs on offer in the Clarence Valley right now

Born to be a bus driver? It's just one of the jobs on offer in the Valley right now.

LOOKING for a new career path in 2017? With these five jobs available right now in the Clarence Valley, in a wide range of industries, now might be the time to make that change to find your dream job.

PERMANENT BUS DRIVER

Northern Rivers Buslines requires a permanent bus driver based in the Grafton area to work 38 hours Monday to Friday driving the Grafton-Lismore-Grafton service.

If you like working with people and have good customer service skills then all you need is an MR or above licence. You will require a Drivers Authority from Transport for NSW & a Current Working with Children Check.

Applications from women are encouraged as Northern Rivers Buslines is an equal opportunity employer.

Successful applicants will be paid $26.27 per hour + $14.98 per day allowance.

For further information contact:

Mr Ben Wilson, Operations Manager

Phone: 6626 1499

bwilson@nrbuslines.com.au

ELECTRICIAN/COMMS CABLER/ALARM TECHNICIAN

A Grafton based medium size electrical contracting company has a position for the above team member. You will be working in a team environment where all members of the team are supportive to each other and in a very friendly environment to display your skills and be appreciated for your performance. You will receive ongoing training to keep up with industry standards.

Applicants must have the following essential requirements:

Self starters with the ability to work unsupervised

NSW electrical supervisor license

Unrestricted communication cabling license with endorsements in cats, cat6 and optic fibre cabling class 2b security license

Experience in the installation of security alarm devices, programming alarm panels and diagnose faults.

Experience in the installation of cctv cameras and recorders.

The following qualifications would be preferable: inner range security trained technician, tecom challenger security trained technician

Renumeration will be well above award, with a company van provided.

Applicants that do not comply to all of the above are welcome to apply for the position as the company may be willing to train you if we decide you have the correct aptitude for our business.

Note that all applications will be treated in the strict confidence.

Email resumes to: office@dsmithelectrical.com.au or call Darryl 0439 423 731 for more info.

SECURITY OFFICER AND GENERAL CAMPUS ASSISTANT

Sigma Services Group is seeking a part-time security officer and general campus assistant for 30+ hours per week. Daytime and Evening work at a Government Educational Campus.

Applicants must have:

Current NSW Security Licence

Current First Aid Certificate

Current NSW Driver Licence

For more information, contact (02) 6581 1166.

CANTEEN MANAGER

Grafton Public School is looking for a motivated canteen supervisor. The role is 25 hours per week at a Level 3 award wage commencing in February.

Applications close 23/1/17. For further details please email gpspcsecretary@gmail.com.

CASUAL BUS DRIVER

Busways is a leading private bus group in NSW. Are you looking for a flexible and relaxing career where you will have the opportunity to break-up your day and operate a reliable bus service in the Coffs Harbour and Grafton areas? Ideally you would need an MR licence, Bus Driver Authority and heavy vehicle experience however we can assist you with these requirements if the position is suited to you. Busways is looking for casual/relief drivers that are customer focused, co-operative and reliable. Applications to recruitment@busways.com.au

Previous applicants need not apply. Busways is an equal opportunity employer.