5 things to do this weekend

MacMarket Day

WHEN:

Saturday, from 8am

WHERE:

River Street, Maclean

DETAILS:

The main street of the "Scottish” town will be abuzz with trash and treasure hunters as stallholders bring out their wares for this colourful annual market. Scottish band, vintage cars, street art, buskers, jumping castle and more.

Yamba Country Music

WHEN:

Sunday, noon-5pm

WHERE:

Yamba Bowling Club

DETAILS:

Be entertained by the first guest artists for 2017 the Aloha Baby trio featuring Paul Agar on pedal steel and Hawaiian guitar plus sundry walk-up acts supported by their great backing band. Entry $5. Lunches as per usual. Details: Graeme 66461524.

Family fun day

When:

Sunday morning

WHERE:

Main Beach, Yamba

DETAILS:

Unleash you inner sand artist at the this fun day in the sun. Entry to the sand sculpting competition is $5, registration starts at 9.30am and the competition starts at 10am.

Minnie Water Beach Volleyball Day

WHEN:

Saturday, from 9am

WHERE:

Minnie Water beach

DETAILS:

Head down to Minnie Water for a morning filled with digs, pikes and spikes. Teams of 5, with at least 2 females per team. Teams must be registered at 8am for a 9am start. Cost is $50 per team. Minimum age of 12, with various prizes and children's activities.

Salty Sounds

WHEN:

Saturday, from 5pm

WHERE:

Yamba Surf Club

DETAILS:

Fans of live electronic performance will be in their element as some of the nation's hottest exponents in this genre gather at the surf club to showcase their skills. Catch groovemeister Luke Million, hip-hop outfit Jackie Onassis and local legends Nocturnal Tapes and more. Support our growing music scene and the surf club. Tickets Cafe Leche or a the door.