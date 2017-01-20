5 things to do this weekend

Pool Party

WHEN: Friday, 10am

WHERE: Grafton Aquatic Centre

DETAILS: Grab your swimmers and a towel and head down to the Grafton Olympic Pool for a day of fun in the sun. There will be a free sausage sizzle and the pontoon will be up.

This initiative, run by the New School of Arts, is aimed at ages 12-18.

The first 50 people get in free.

Grafton Showground Markets

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Grafton Showground

DETAILS: There is a wide variety of stalls including all kinds of poultry, cage birds, clothing, plants, jewellery, home-made cakes, produce, handicrafts, woodwork, second hand goods and bric-a-brac, coffee and food, and musical entertainment.

Huge Garage Sale

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: RSL Hall, Church Street, Yamba

DETAILS: Help support the Maclean Auxiliary in their fundraising for new equipment for the Maclean Hospital. Stalls will include cakes, second-hand goods, clothes, plants and a special raffle.

Yamba Swim Event

WHEN: Saturday, 6-9am

WHERE: Yamba Swimming Pool

DETAILS: The Yamba Skin Clinic is hosting a Lower Clarence Relay for Life swim this Saturday to help raise money for the Cancer Council and educate the community on skin protection. They are aiming to raise $1000 on the day.

The swim is open to all age groups. Entry is $5, which includes breakfast.

Yamba River Markets

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Ford Park, Yamba

DETAILS: The Yamba River Markets feature local and regional food, craft, art and performing artists in a village atmosphere.