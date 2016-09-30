6 things to do this weekend

Bridge to Bridge

WHEN:

Saturday and Sunday

WHERE:

Main race takes place from the Crown Hotel to Harwood and back.

DETAILS:

The annual Grafton Bridge to Bridge is back with lots of activities across the Clarence Valley for the whole family.

On Saturday, the Championships will have boats complete at 20km race around Susan Island. Heats begin at 12.30pm.

On Sunday, the big race from Grafton to Harwood and back is on with boats hitting the water at 9.30am.

For more information, on times and locations check out www.graftonb2b.org.au

Palmers Island Public School turns 150

WHEN:

Saturday night, Sunday, 8.45am

WHERE:

Yamba Golf Club Saturday, old school site on Palmers Island

DETAILS:

The weekend-long celebration will mark the birthday of one of the oldest schools in the valley.

There will be a dinner for the adults at Yamba Golf Club on Saturday night and an assembly at 10am at Palmers Island Public School to help celebrate the life of the school.

The day will include the unveiling of historical items, and lots of food stalls, face painting and fun for all ages.

Vintage Car Buy, Swap or Sell

WHEN:

Sunday, gates open 6am

WHERE:

Maclean Showground

DETAILS:

This swap meet has been organised by the Grafton Vintage Motor Vehicle Club.

Camping is available at the Maclean Showgrounds, with catering being provided on Saturday night and again from 6am Sunday morning.

Sites are still available, at a cost of $8 each. Contact Bob Gray for more information, 66452950 or 0417190860.

Goanna Pulling

WHEN:

Sunday, 9am

WHERE:

Wooli Sports Oval

DETAILS:

This Sunday, people will face-off on all fours in a tug-o-war like contest for a cash prize with a thick leather strap tied between their heads.

There are lightweight, middleweight and heavyweight classes for men and lightweight and heavyweight classes for women.

Along side the goanna pulling, there will be market stalls, entertainment, woodchop and even a beer tent.

All proceeds from the day go to the emergency services in Wooli.

Vikings vs Bees

WHEN:

Saturday, 6pm

WHERE:

Grafton Sports Centre

DETAILS:

Grafton will be basketball mad on Saturday night for the final of the Sunshine Conference between the Grafton Vikings and the Byron Bay Bees.

Head down to the centre to support your local team as they try to take down the Byron Bees.

Rocktober in the Clover

WHEN:

Sunday, October 2 from 12 midday to 10pm

WHERE:

Tanamon Gallery, Pillar Valley

DETAILS:

The clover fields of Pillar Valley will come alive with local Clarence Valley talent Didgedrudaba, Tullara Connors Band, Joe Terror and The Ninth Chapter.

Those brave enough to take up the challenge are offered the opportunity to sky dive into the event on the day with Coffs Sky Dive crew, to raise money for the Clarence Environment Centre.

Tickets are $20.

For more details, call 0424560239.