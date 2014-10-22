8 things to do this weekend

Surfing the Coldstream
WHEN: Saturday 9am to 10pm
WHERE: Yamba CBD and Flinders Park
DETAILS: The 9th edition of Surfing The Coldstream Festival will once again feature incredible performing artists, from Australian bands with international reputations to local musicians with awe-inspiring talent; plus street performers, buskers, an ocean-themed kids activity area and parade, fantastic local food, crafts, art and the fabulous community spirit that Yamba has on offer.
The festival is a free, family friendly, outdoor event.
Grassroots Variety Show
WHEN: Friday 7.30pm, Saturday 7.30pm, Sunday 2pm
WHERE: Pelican Playhouse
DETAILS: Meet hillbillies Timmy, Forrest and Clarence The Cow as they take you through a journey to discover Grafton's hidden talent. Plenty of bovine themed fun with a country twang. Tickets $20/$15/$10.
60s-themed trivia
WHEN: Friday
WHERE: Grafton District Services Club
DETAILS: The Clarence River Women's Refuge and Outreach Service are hosting a trivia night as a fundraiser to continue their work throughout the Clarence Valley.
The night will have a mix of super groovy 60s-themed questions and prizes for the best dressed.
Cost is $20 per person and bookings are essential. For more information and to RSVP, call the refuge on 66424955 or email rsvpadmin@crwr.ngo.org.au
Midsummer Night's Dream
WHEN: Friday, 7pm and Saturday 2pm.
WHERE: Criterion Theatre.
DETAILS: The Clarence Valley Home Educators presents Shakespeare's Midsummer Night's Dream with actors from age four to 19 and a range of beautiful costumes.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 children and are available at Buckley's Music and Nice Rack in South Grafton.
All funds go to St Joseph's Cowper Children's home.
High Tea in the Garden
WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.
WHERE: 11 Coulters Lane, Ulmarra.
DETAILS: Come an enjoy the gardens and enjoy some good country hospitality as part of the Clarence Valley Country Muster. Everyone is welcome.
Cost of the high tea is $10.
Yaegl Country Mini-Tours
WHEN: Saturday and Sunday
WHERE: Departing from Yamba Skate Park
DETAILS: Uncle Ron Heron is a Yaegl man from Yamba, experienced in giving people insight into life in Yaegl country. This local tour will look at some modern and pre-modern campsites in the area, touch on local bushfoods and medicines, and visit some other key local Aboriginal sites. Cost is $50 per head. Bookings are essential.
Tours are for ages 16 and up and includes morning or afternoon tea.
Departing from the Yamba Skate Park:
- Saturday 9.30am - 12pm
- Saturday 1.30-4pm
- Sunday 9.30am - 12pm
To book, call Yuraygir Coastal Walk 0455044292 admin@clarencevalleyexperiences.com.au
REC Ya Shorts Youth Film Festival
WHEN: Sunday, 6pm
WHERE: Saraton Theatre
DETAILS: Young film makers from around the region have been selected as finalists to have their new short films screened in front of a live audience, with an awards presentation to follow. Starts 6pm, cost is free. To RSVP, go to the Screenwave Facebook page, or visit this www.recyashorts.com.au
Jacaranda Dirt Drags
WHEN: Saturday, 9am
WHERE: Gnudwoc Park, South Grafton
DETAILS: The 23rd Jacaranda Dirt Drags will be a fun-filled day of motorcycle action with trophies and prizes to be won. The event is fully catered. Adults are $10, children $5 and family concession is $20. Entries and licences to Narelle on 66425977.