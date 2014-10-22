8 things to do this weekend

Surfing the Coldstream

WHEN: Saturday 9am to 10pm

WHERE: Yamba CBD and Flinders Park

DETAILS: The 9th edition of Surfing The Coldstream Festival will once again feature incredible performing artists, from Australian bands with international reputations to local musicians with awe-inspiring talent; plus street performers, buskers, an ocean-themed kids activity area and parade, fantastic local food, crafts, art and the fabulous community spirit that Yamba has on offer.

The festival is a free, family friendly, outdoor event.

The 2014 Surfing the Coldstream in Yamba: A showreel of Yamba’s 2014 Surfing the Coldstream set to a live recording of headline act, Caravãna Sun’s Harmony. The reel is full of music, food and fun.

Grassroots Variety Show

WHEN: Friday 7.30pm, Saturday 7.30pm, Sunday 2pm

WHERE: Pelican Playhouse

DETAILS: Meet hillbillies Timmy, Forrest and Clarence The Cow as they take you through a journey to discover Grafton's hidden talent. Plenty of bovine themed fun with a country twang. Tickets $20/$15/$10.

60s-themed trivia

WHEN: Friday

WHERE: Grafton District Services Club

DETAILS: The Clarence River Women's Refuge and Outreach Service are hosting a trivia night as a fundraiser to continue their work throughout the Clarence Valley.

The night will have a mix of super groovy 60s-themed questions and prizes for the best dressed.

Cost is $20 per person and bookings are essential. For more information and to RSVP, call the refuge on 66424955 or email rsvpadmin@crwr.ngo.org.au

Midsummer Night's Dream

WHEN: Friday, 7pm and Saturday 2pm.

WHERE: Criterion Theatre.

DETAILS: The Clarence Valley Home Educators presents Shakespeare's Midsummer Night's Dream with actors from age four to 19 and a range of beautiful costumes.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 children and are available at Buckley's Music and Nice Rack in South Grafton.

All funds go to St Joseph's Cowper Children's home.

High Tea in the Garden

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

WHERE: 11 Coulters Lane, Ulmarra.

DETAILS: Come an enjoy the gardens and enjoy some good country hospitality as part of the Clarence Valley Country Muster. Everyone is welcome.

Cost of the high tea is $10.

Yaegl Country Mini-Tours

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Departing from Yamba Skate Park

DETAILS: Uncle Ron Heron is a Yaegl man from Yamba, experienced in giving people insight into life in Yaegl country. This local tour will look at some modern and pre-modern campsites in the area, touch on local bushfoods and medicines, and visit some other key local Aboriginal sites. Cost is $50 per head. Bookings are essential.

Tours are for ages 16 and up and includes morning or afternoon tea.

Departing from the Yamba Skate Park:

Saturday 9.30am - 12pm

Saturday 1.30-4pm

Sunday 9.30am - 12pm

To book, call Yuraygir Coastal Walk 0455044292 admin@clarencevalleyexperiences.com.au

Visit sites of cultural significance to the Yaegl people of the Yamba region with local indigenous knowledge holder Uncle Ron Heron. 3 tours, book ahead.

REC Ya Shorts Youth Film Festival

WHEN: Sunday, 6pm

WHERE: Saraton Theatre

DETAILS: Young film makers from around the region have been selected as finalists to have their new short films screened in front of a live audience, with an awards presentation to follow. Starts 6pm, cost is free. To RSVP, go to the Screenwave Facebook page, or visit this www.recyashorts.com.au

Jacaranda Dirt Drags

WHEN: Saturday, 9am

WHERE: Gnudwoc Park, South Grafton

DETAILS: The 23rd Jacaranda Dirt Drags will be a fun-filled day of motorcycle action with trophies and prizes to be won. The event is fully catered. Adults are $10, children $5 and family concession is $20. Entries and licences to Narelle on 66425977.