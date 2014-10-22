20°
News

8 things to do this weekend

Caitlan Charles
| 14th Oct 2016 10:00 AM
FIRE TWIRL: Yamba teenager Nick Evans performs at Surfing the Coldstream.
FIRE TWIRL: Yamba teenager Nick Evans performs at Surfing the Coldstream. Clair Morton

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Surfing the Coldstream

WHEN: Saturday 9am to 10pm

WHERE: Yamba CBD and Flinders Park

DETAILS: The 9th edition of Surfing The Coldstream Festival will once again feature incredible performing artists, from Australian bands with international reputations to local musicians with awe-inspiring talent; plus street performers, buskers, an ocean-themed kids activity area and parade, fantastic local food, crafts, art and the fabulous community spirit that Yamba has on offer.

The festival is a free, family friendly, outdoor event.

Grassroots Variety Show

WHEN: Friday 7.30pm, Saturday 7.30pm, Sunday 2pm

WHERE: Pelican Playhouse

DETAILS: Meet hillbillies Timmy, Forrest and Clarence The Cow as they take you through a journey to discover Grafton's hidden talent. Plenty of bovine themed fun with a country twang. Tickets $20/$15/$10.

60s-themed trivia

WHEN: Friday

WHERE: Grafton District Services Club

DETAILS: The Clarence River Women's Refuge and Outreach Service are hosting a trivia night as a fundraiser to continue their work throughout the Clarence Valley.

The night will have a mix of super groovy 60s-themed questions and prizes for the best dressed.

Cost is $20 per person and bookings are essential. For more information and to RSVP, call the refuge on 66424955 or email rsvpadmin@crwr.ngo.org.au

Midsummer Night's Dream

WHEN: Friday, 7pm and Saturday 2pm.

WHERE: Criterion Theatre.

DETAILS: The Clarence Valley Home Educators presents Shakespeare's Midsummer Night's Dream with actors from age four to 19 and a range of beautiful costumes.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 children and are available at Buckley's Music and Nice Rack in South Grafton.

All funds go to St Joseph's Cowper Children's home.

High Tea in the Garden

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

WHERE: 11 Coulters Lane, Ulmarra.

DETAILS: Come an enjoy the gardens and enjoy some good country hospitality as part of the Clarence Valley Country Muster. Everyone is welcome.

Cost of the high tea is $10.

Yaegl Country Mini-Tours

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Departing from Yamba Skate Park

DETAILS: Uncle Ron Heron is a Yaegl man from Yamba, experienced in giving people insight into life in Yaegl country. This local tour will look at some modern and pre-modern campsites in the area, touch on local bushfoods and medicines, and visit some other key local Aboriginal sites. Cost is $50 per head. Bookings are essential.

Tours are for ages 16 and up and includes morning or afternoon tea.

Departing from the Yamba Skate Park:

  • Saturday 9.30am - 12pm
  • Saturday 1.30-4pm
  • Sunday 9.30am - 12pm

To book, call Yuraygir Coastal Walk 0455044292 admin@clarencevalleyexperiences.com.au

Visit sites of cultural significance to the Yaegl people of the Yamba region with local indigenous knowledge holder Uncle Ron Heron. 3 tours, book ahead.
Visit sites of cultural significance to the Yaegl people of the Yamba region with local indigenous knowledge holder Uncle Ron Heron. 3 tours, book ahead.

REC Ya Shorts Youth Film Festival

WHEN: Sunday, 6pm

WHERE: Saraton Theatre

DETAILS: Young film makers from around the region have been selected as finalists to have their new short films screened in front of a live audience, with an awards presentation to follow. Starts 6pm, cost is free. To RSVP, go to the Screenwave Facebook page, or visit this www.recyashorts.com.au

Jacaranda Dirt Drags

WHEN: Saturday, 9am

WHERE: Gnudwoc Park, South Grafton

DETAILS: The 23rd Jacaranda Dirt Drags will be a fun-filled day of motorcycle action with trophies and prizes to be won. The event is fully catered. Adults are $10, children $5 and family concession is $20. Entries and licences to Narelle on 66425977.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence valley country muster pelican playhouse surfing the coldstream things to do clarence valley whatson

LETTER: Principal should be sacked

LETTER: Principal should be sacked

CONCERNED resident calls for school principal to be sacked over the display of a photograph of gagged women at a recent graduation ceremony.

Idea to lift debt ceiling alarm bells for mayor's ears

Newly elected mayor Jim Simmons in his council office.

Cr Simmons expresses concern about debt review recommendation

Has the Phillip Hughes blame game gone far enough?

EXACERBATED: A coronial inquiry into the on-field death of cricketer Phillip Hughes has investigated the claim that NSW pace bowler Doug Bollinger allegedly sledged the South Australian batsman before his accidental death days after being struck in the base of the skull by a bouncer.

The BEHIND THE DESK team have their say on the coronial inquest

WATCH OUT: Dodgy tree loppers in town

Scammers go out on a limb to disguise themselves as tree loppers

Local Partners

Fire permit conditions tightened due to dry weather

WHILE farmers in the west are dealing with floods, Clarence Valley is in the grip of a worsening drought and increased fire danger.

What a feeling: Showroom brings fashion parade to life

Reigning Junior Jacaranda Queen Laura Wall gets into the spirit of this year's fashion parade which will be held in the showroom at Grafton Toyota in South Grafton.

Jacaranda Fashion Parade changes up its catwalk with a new location.

8 things to do this weekend

FIRE TWIRL: Yamba teenager Nick Evans performs at Surfing the Coldstream.

Surfing the Coldstream, Grassroots Variety Show and much more ...

Latest deals and offers

Wonder Woman named UN girls' empowerment ambassador

Wonder Woman named UN girls' empowerment ambassador

DC COMICS superhero Wonder Woman is named the first ever superhero to be a UN ambassador and will champioin the empowerment of women and girls.

David Arquette's wife pregnant with second child

David Arquette and his wife Christina

David Arquette's wife is pregnant

Justin Bieber sued for spitting

Jeffrey Schwartz keen to quiz Bieber's bodyguard over the incident

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

The Bachelorette: Clancy eliminated after awkward group date

Clancy Ryan is a contestant on The Bachelorette.

BRISBANE bachelor struggles to flirt with Georgia.

Huge weekend of Clarence Valley entertainment

Grizzlee Train are just one of the superb live acts you can catch in the Clarence this weekend.

Surfing the Coldstream Festival leads weekend entertainment charge

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie Inferno.

TOM Hanks returns in the Da Vinci Code franchise.

Two For One!

Unit 2/1-5 Beachside Way, Yamba 2464

Town House 2 2 1 $445,000

We now bring to the market this spacious two bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse - it will be the one not to miss. With two amazing views to enjoy for the price of one...

HOT Sellers offer Waterfront Hobby Farm

1945 Pacific Highway, Cowper 2460

House 3 1 2 $545,000

With all the various activities that are available at this 24 acre waterfront hobby farm the property is calling for "the outdoors type" of person/family to come...

Another Sold by the Palmers Village Resident Specialist

3-5 Dalley Street, Palmers Island 2463

House 4 2 2 $310,000

Sold to the first person and more people in waiting

OFF GRID LIVING

Tucabia 2462

Rural 1 1 $275,000

Wanting to escape the hectic town life and get back to basics, enjoy nature and become fully self sufficient, then this is a must to inspect. Predominately...

Refurbished Yamba Unit right in the CBD

7- 17 BEACH STREET, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 $307,000

Very attractive and private unit refurbished beautifully with the convenience of walking to everything. Just across the road you have cafes, grocery stores...

Red hot sellers offering red hot small acreage package

26 King Parrot Parade, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 4 Auction Friday...

The family is calling us to Bundaberg and we are super keen to join them now that they are too far away for a day trip! With a selling attitude like that comes a...

ALL OFFERS WILL BE CONSIDERED!!!

14 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

House 3 2 2 $ 269,000

Slices of history rich property are highly sought after and 14 Coldstream Street is certainly no different. Situated in the picturesque town of Ulmarra, this...

A Lifestyle Opportunity Awaits

255 Mylneford Road, Mylneford 2460

House 3 1 5 $ 435,000

Occupying approximately 15 acres (6.03ha) of flood free land this delightful property offers ample opportunity for those looking to create a lifestyle property.

WOOMBAH AT IT&#39;S BEST

552 Pottery Lane, Woombah 2469

Residential Land 0 0 $230,000

This 3.4 acre selectively cleared block has the lot! Superb privacy from its location at the end of a sealed road. The size of the block gives the feeling of...

Position, Presentation, and Price!

270 Yamba Road, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $459,000

Presented to perfection, this low set modern home offers a very practical design and is so well located you'll be able to walk to the shops, medical centre, Kolora...

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA