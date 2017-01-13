7 things to do this weekend

Ashby Monthly Markets

WHEN: Sunday.

WHERE: Community Centre, Lismore St, Ashby.

DETAILS: Ashby locals welcome you to enjoy a stroll around the variety of stalls on offer. Stalls include fruit and vegetables, homemade cakes and slices, second hand goods, and the arts and crafts of the talented locals. If you get peckish on your stroll through the array of goodies, the Community Centre canteen has some delicious food for sale.

Giant Book Sale

WHEN: Friday, 9am-6pm; Saturday 9am-noon.

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club.

DETAILS: Always a popular event, the book sale organised by the Maclean Rotary Club will have thousands of titles donated by the public for sale. A bag of books costs just $6, with children's books free (although nannas are asked to make a donation).

Maclean Market Day

WHEN: Saturday, 8am-noon.

WHERE: Car park near Maclean Bowling Club.

DETAILS: There will be a mixed bag of stalls offering a range of items including fresh produce, plants, cakes, jams and pickles, fishing gear and jewellery. Profits go to assist local organisations such as the Rural Fire Service and the Iluka-Yamba Marine Rescue.

Merlin's Psychic Fair

WHEN: Saturday-Monday, 10am-5pm daily.

WHERE: Yamba Bowling Club.

DETAILS: Free admission. Psychic readings (25 min $50 or 50 min $80) by clairvoyants from far and wide, tarot card readings, palmistry, angel cards and mediumship. You can either arrange a reading at the booking desk or pre-book by texting or phoning 0429 644 129 (8am-8pm). Exhibits on display, including crystals and books.

Gliding

WHEN: Saturday morning.

WHERE: Grafton Gliding Club, Waterview Heights.

DETAILS: Flights every Saturday morning subject to weather, and other days by arrangement. To arrange a flight phone Warren 6643 4432 or Bob 6654 1638.

Croquet

WHEN: Saturday from 8am.

WHERE: Coutts Crossing Croquet Club, next to the fire station.

DETAILS: At just $7 for a day's play, it is the best sporting value for miles around. Contact Wayne Gadke 6649 3200 or Peter Martin 6649 5109.

New Black Shades

WHEN: Saturday night.

WHERE: Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

DETAILS: Hailing from Newcastle, this five-piece rock outfit came together in 2012, its name encapsulating the laid-back vibes of the coastal lifestyle in which it was conceived. Music primarily consists of rock with an emphasis on funk.