7 things you might be surprised to find to buy swap and sell

IF THERE'S one thing you can be sure of when you're taking a look at the Clarence Valley's various buy, swap and sell groups on Facebook, it's that you'll never know what you might find.

Just like a virtual garage sale, the Facebook groups are a treasure trove of the unusual and the unexpected for those who want to have a dig around.

In no particular order, here are some of the more interesting things for sale (or for free!) on the social media sites.

The Simpsons board game

When it's not enough just to watch the classic animated series, take it to the next level with their board game, available for only $10 on Clarence Valley Buy Swap Sell.

Professional photo slides of Hong Kong

I've never been to Hong Kong, but these five boxes of 20 mounted slides show scenes of old Hong Kong, and this blast from the past is on sale for $10 on Maclean Buy, Swap, Sell.

Electric organ

Perfect for church hymns and Deep Purple alike, an electric organ is going for $100 on Clarence Valley Buy Swap Sell. Two books are included to get you started, but I'm not sure if they include In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida.

Signed South Sydney Rabbitohs jumper

Own a piece of rugby league history with this Rabbitohs jumper signed by members of their 2007 squad, including John Sutton, Nathan Merritt and Craig Wing. For $175 it could be yours on Clarence Valley Buy, Swap, Sell (if it hasn't already been sold!).

Gaming glasses and Diablo 3 sword

Didn't know gaming glasses were a thing? Neither did I, but they're the perfect accessory for the serious gamer and aspiring Esports star alike, and for $50 they're a steal. Not sure about the sword though.

Electric skateboard

Using your feet to push your skateboard? That's so 90s! Now this is more like it! With new spare tyres and drive belts, what could possibly go wrong?

Trampoline

I'm not sure if this seller is phasing tumbling out of their act, and I don't think it will double the value of your home, but still...