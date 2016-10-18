8 jobs available right now in the Clarence Valley

LOOKING for a job?

Check out the following job listings from local businesses currently hiring in the Clarence Valley.

REGISTERED NURSE

A POSITION exists for a part time registered nurse to join the dedicated and professional team at Dougherty Villa in providing high quality care and services to its residents.

Dougherty Villa is a 54-bed residential aged care facility in Grafton and part of Clarence Village Ltd.

The not-for-profit organisation is in the process of planning a 20-bed high care extension in the near future to provide ageing in place.

Volunteers and residents at Dougherty Villa Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

Benefits of working for Dougherty Villa include:

Attractive wage and employment conditions

Salary packaging

Uniform and laundry allowances

Flexible working hours

A supportive and progressive work environment

Ongoing training and professional development opportunities

Essentials

APHRA Registration

Current AFP check

Current First Aid

Demonstrated effective communication skills

Demonstrated Supervisory Experience

Desireables:

Experience in Aged Care

For more information please contact Linda Smith on (02) 6643 2377.

SUPPORT WORKER

A CARER is required with immediate start to assist a male quadriplegic for outings in Maclean.

The support worker must have a drivers licence with good driving record. Police check compulsory.

Please phone 6646 4525.

SENIOR RN - AGED CARE

UPA Rathgar Lodge at Ulmarra requires a casual Senior RN Aged Care possessing the relevant tertiary qualifications and proven relevant experience in nursing including a demonstrable understanding of ageing physiology and its clinical implications.

For full position details and application pack email office@upanthcoast.org or contact Sharon Balkin on (02) 6628 5559 for more information. Applications close November 2.

Rathgar Lodge renovation pics Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

STOREPERSON

A CASUAL storeperson position is vacant in a local rural store in the Clarence Valley.

The successful applicant must have:

A forklift licence

Computer skills

Must be able to work Saturday mornings

Must be physically able

Experienced preferred

Please reply with resume by email to sharon-holloway@bigpond.com

EXCAVATOR OPERATOR

A FULL time excavator operator position is available in Grafton. The role is with DMC Earthmovers working on the Pacific Highway upgrade.

A FULL time excavator operator position is available in Grafton. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin. Chris Ison

GPS knowledge an advantage. Only experienced operators need apply.

Please phone 0414 777 766 for more information

FAMILY DEVELOPMENT WORKER

A FULL TIME position (38 hours per week) exists for a family development worker (SCHADS Level 4) in Grafton.

As a leader in the provision of services to support children families and communities on the Far North Coast of NSW since 2005, the Consortium of Neighbourhood Centres is looking for experienced staff to join its supportive and innovative team in the Brighter Futures program located in the Northern Rivers.

The Brighter Futures Program (CoNC) provides targeted support to vulnerable children and families from 0 - 8.

To be successful in this role you will need to hold relevant Tertiary qualifications and/or previous experience in Case Management and working with vulnerable families.

People from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply for this position.

You will bring to the role a genuine commitment to providing excellent service, demonstrated experience, report writing, and a relevant qualification in welfare, community or allied health or relevant experience.

Applications close Friday, 11th November, 2016.

For an information package please contact sue.mitchell@bf.mrnc.com.au. For further information please contact Rachel McNaught via email rachel.mcnaught@bf.mrnc.com.au

RESTAURANT STAFF

GRAFTON District Services Club is seeking full time staff to join its team Restaurant/Bistro/Café area of the venue.

Vacancies exist for the positions of 2 x Permanent Café (must have experience) and Restaurant Wait Staff.

All applicants must include resume and copies of any relevant qualifications.

The Grafton District Services Club. Photo: JoJo Newby/The Daily Examiner JoJo Newby

Please email:

erin.brown@gdsc.com.au

Or post:

Attn: Erin Brown

Grafton District Services Club Ltd.

PO Box 340

GRAFTON NSW 2460

DELIVERY PERSON

A CONTRACT job to deliver small phone books in the Yamba, Grafton, Maclean and Ulmarra areas is available.

Own vehicle is required. Immediate start.

Please phone 0418 994 956 or 0419 009 517.