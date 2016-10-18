27°
News

8 jobs available right now in the Clarence Valley

Bill North
| 18th Oct 2016 10:21 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LOOKING for a job?

Check out the following job listings from local businesses currently hiring in the Clarence Valley.

REGISTERED NURSE

A POSITION exists for a part time registered nurse to join the dedicated and professional team at Dougherty Villa in providing high quality care and services to its residents.

Dougherty Villa is a 54-bed residential aged care facility in Grafton and part of Clarence Village Ltd.

The not-for-profit organisation is in the process of planning a 20-bed high care extension in the near future to provide ageing in place.

Volunteers and residents at Dougherty Villa Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner
Volunteers and residents at Dougherty Villa Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

Benefits of working for Dougherty Villa include:

  • Attractive wage and employment conditions
  • Salary packaging
  • Uniform and laundry allowances
  • Flexible working hours
  • A supportive and progressive work environment
  • Ongoing training and professional development opportunities

Essentials

  • APHRA Registration
  • Current AFP check
  • Current First Aid
  • Demonstrated effective communication skills
  • Demonstrated Supervisory Experience

Desireables:

  • Experience in Aged Care

For more information please contact Linda Smith on (02) 6643 2377.

SUPPORT WORKER

A CARER is required with immediate start to assist a male quadriplegic for outings in Maclean.

The support worker must have a drivers licence with good driving record. Police check compulsory.

Please phone 6646 4525.

SENIOR RN - AGED CARE

UPA Rathgar Lodge at Ulmarra requires a casual Senior RN Aged Care possessing the relevant tertiary qualifications and proven relevant experience in nursing including a demonstrable understanding of ageing physiology and its clinical implications.

For full position details and application pack email office@upanthcoast.org or contact Sharon Balkin on (02) 6628 5559 for more information. Applications close November 2.

Rathgar Lodge renovation pics Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner
Rathgar Lodge renovation pics Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

STOREPERSON

A CASUAL storeperson position is vacant in a local rural store in the Clarence Valley.

The successful applicant must have:

  • A forklift licence
  • Computer skills
  • Must be able to work Saturday mornings
  • Must be physically able
  • Experienced preferred  

Please reply with resume by email to sharon-holloway@bigpond.com

EXCAVATOR OPERATOR

A FULL time excavator operator position is available in Grafton. The role is with DMC Earthmovers working on the Pacific Highway upgrade.

A FULL time excavator operator position is available in Grafton. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin.
A FULL time excavator operator position is available in Grafton. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin. Chris Ison

GPS knowledge an advantage. Only experienced operators need apply.

Please phone  0414 777 766 for more information

FAMILY DEVELOPMENT WORKER

A FULL TIME position (38 hours per week) exists for a family development worker (SCHADS Level 4) in Grafton.

As a leader in the provision of services to support children families and communities on the Far North Coast of NSW since 2005, the Consortium of Neighbourhood Centres is looking for experienced staff to join its supportive and innovative team in the Brighter Futures program located in the Northern Rivers.

The Brighter Futures Program (CoNC) provides targeted support to vulnerable children and families from 0 - 8.

To be successful in this role you will need to hold relevant Tertiary qualifications and/or previous experience in Case Management and working with vulnerable families.

People from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply for this position.  

You will bring to the role a genuine commitment to providing excellent service, demonstrated experience, report writing, and a relevant qualification in welfare, community or allied health or relevant experience.

Applications close Friday, 11th November, 2016.

For an information package please contact sue.mitchell@bf.mrnc.com.au. For further information please contact Rachel McNaught via email  rachel.mcnaught@bf.mrnc.com.au

RESTAURANT STAFF

GRAFTON District Services Club is seeking full time staff to join its team Restaurant/Bistro/Café area of the venue.

Vacancies exist for the positions of 2 x Permanent Café (must have experience) and Restaurant Wait Staff. 

All applicants must include resume and copies of any relevant qualifications.  

The Grafton District Services Club. Photo: JoJo Newby/The Daily Examiner
The Grafton District Services Club. Photo: JoJo Newby/The Daily Examiner JoJo Newby

  Please email:

  •  erin.brown@gdsc.com.au

Or post:

Attn: Erin Brown

Grafton District Services Club Ltd.

PO Box 340

GRAFTON NSW 2460

 

DELIVERY PERSON

A CONTRACT job to deliver small phone books in the Yamba, Grafton, Maclean and Ulmarra areas is available.

Own vehicle is required. Immediate start.

Please phone 0418 994 956 or 0419 009 517.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  employment

Just In

8 jobs available right now in the Clarence Valley

8 jobs available right now in the Clarence Valley

NURSES, wait staff and excavators among titles currently advertised by local businesses looking to hire.

Harwood highway exit closed from today

New Pacific Highway works near the Harwood bridge.

New bridge construction work to close highway exit

GALLERY: Jaca Dirt Drags heat up Gnudwoc Park

Grafton's Jozee Adamson (right) streaks away from fellow female class competitor Dale Austin during the annual Jacaranda Drags at the Gnudwoc Park Raceway.

Records stand despite fierce competition on dry track

Last chance for free gear with DEX

Get your hands on one of these for FREE with our latest digital subscriptions offer.

YOU have just over 24 hours to get a FREE Fitbit or NutriBullet.

Local Partners

'If Mum's up there, why did we leave flowers on road?'

GoFundMe account for beloved crash victim Jodie Spears grows as family and friends pay tribute.

Muster High Tea shows off beautiful gardens

TABLE TALK: Lorraine Rooke, Country Muster organiser Wendy Gordan, Jean Kartz and Susan Causley enjoy a cup of tea and some cake at the Clarence Valley Country Muster High Tea.

Clarence Valley Country Muster officially starts next week

Footy clubs unite to tackle youth suicide

TREK: South Grafton Rebels vice-president John Matthews and Grafton Ghost president Joe Kinnane get together to promote an upcoming function for travelling walkers raising awareness for mental health issues.

Awareness walk to make special stop in Grafton

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Band to play new material on national tour

Band to play new material on national tour

Ahead of the Caligula's Horse Opeth support shows,and national headline tour we talked to vocalist Jim Grey about mythology, spoken word poetry and new album.

In Hearts Wake announces three new local gigs

In Hearts Wake will play the all tour dates with Slipknot and Lamb of God. Photo Contributed

New shows mark the end of the metal band's relentless tour schedule

Russell Crowe accused of grabbing rapper by throat

Azealia Banks has reportedly filed a police report

Kim Kardashian robbers 'knew security code'

Kim Kardashian

"They acted like they had all the time in the world."

Jonas says story of losing virginity not meant to hurt

Jonas says he didn't mean to hurt anyone with tale of first time sex

Sam's not sour after Australian Survivor elimination

Australian Survivor contestant Sam Webb.

CHARITY CEO doesn't blame Lee for plotting against him.

Jon Bon Jovi overcame "darkness" thanks to his wife

Jon Bon Jovi thanks his wife Dorothea for helping him to beat his demons. The 54-year-old rock star has admitted to hitting his lowest ebb following the abrupt departure of guitarist Richie Sambora from his band in 2013 - but has credited his wife of 27 years for ensuring he fought through the turmoil.

JON Bon Jovi thanks wife Dorothea for helping him beat his demons.

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

Get It Sold!

3/19 Federation Street, South Grafton 2460

Unit 2 1 1 AUCTION

Low maintenance and flood-free with a stable tenant in place everything the savvy investor is looking for! Being one of six this fantastic lowset unit consists...

Perfect For Buyers Across All Markets

12 McFarlane Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated high on South Hill this delightful double brick offering is certainly not to be over looked as it is likely to not last long. The home itself is spacious...

HIGH AND DRY

275 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $260,000

This home occupies its flood free position on a large residential block. Currently occupied by what an investor would call the "Perfect Tenant" paying $300.00 per...

A Quaint Westlawn Gem

10 Elizabeth Avenue, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated in a quiet Westlawn location, this delightful home occupies just under 640sqm of low maintenance, fully fenced, level land. The bathroom and kitchen have...

A Lifestyle Opportunity Awaits

255 Mylneford Road, Mylneford 2460

House 3 1 5 $ 435,000

Occupying approximately 15 acres (6.03ha) of flood free land this delightful property offers ample opportunity for those looking to create a lifestyle property.

Space For The Whole Family

10 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 5 1 2 AUCTION

If you are a large family or a small one who loves the idea of space then look no further than this spacious home. Offering four/five sunlit bedrooms with the...

The Return Justifies The Investment!!

1 and 2/32 Kennedy Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Looking for your next investment property or keen to start your portfolio? Well look no further, 32 Kennedy Street is waiting for you! With the rental market...

ALL OFFERS WILL BE CONSIDERED!!!

14 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

House 3 2 2 $ 269,000

Slices of history rich property are highly sought after and 14 Coldstream Street is certainly no different. Situated in the picturesque town of Ulmarra, this...

ILUKA NATURALLY RIVER OCEAN BUSH

14 Elizabeth Street, Iluka 2466

House 4 2 2 $485,000

This property lives up to the village brand "Iluka Naturally" It is a large private 1550 sq mt corner block on a quiet street directly across from bushland and...

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest