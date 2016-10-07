31°
8 things to do this weekend

7th Oct 2016 1:00 PM
Walk like you want brains this Saturday in the Zombie Walk for youth mental health.
Cathedral markets

WHEN: Saturday, from 8am

WHERE: Grafton Cathedral car park

DETAILS: Home baking, sausage sizzle, clothing, jewellery, plants, cut flowers, quality second-hand goods, and much more will be available. Or take advantage of an opportunity to sell your surplus possessions.

Market vendors can register to participate by calling the Grafton Cathedral Parish Office on 02 6642 2844 or by emailing graftoncathedral@tpg.com.au

Gate to Plate

WHEN: Sunday, 13.30pm-5.30pm

WHERE: The Barn, Grafton Showground

DETAILS: Highly acclaimed chefs Clayton Donovan (ABC Wild Kitchen), Mark LaBrooy (The Farm and Three Blue Ducks) and Brett Cameron (Harvest Cafe, Newrybar) will be serving up a long lunch for this years Gate to Plate that will take you on a culinary adventure through the Clarence Valley and down the Big River.

Tickets are sold out.

Introduction to yoga class

WHEN: Saturday 2pm-3.30pm

WHERE: Evolve Yoga, Prince St, Webbers Arcade

DETAILS: Free class at evolve yoga and meditation. Call Nitya to book 0411 309 678. A second class will be run on Tuesday, October 11 from 2pm-3.30pm for beginners.

Dragon boat racing come and try day

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Corcoran Park, Kirchner Street Grafton

TIME: 10am-11am

Grafton Dragon Boat Club is holding its monthly come & try day for anyone 12 years and over wishing to try the sport of dragon boat racing. It's free so come along and give it ago.

Contact the club on graftondragonboatclub@gmail.com or 0401 634 414.

Zombie Walk

WHEN: Saturday, 3pm

WHERE: Memorial Park, Grafton

DETAILS: Youth and service providers are gathering at Memorial Park for a Zombie Walk to celebrate Mental Health Week.

Assemble at Memorial Park, Grafton, at 3pm for registration before walking to Market Square for an afternoon of food, drink, local music acts and information about service providers.

Local cricket

WHEN: Saturday 1pm-6pm

WHERE: Ellem Oval, McKitrick Park, Harwood Oval

DETAIL: Clubs

from the Clarence River cricket association will be kicking off their season this weekend.

Head down to one of the local cricket grounds to support your local team.

Classic Two-bowl Triples

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: Ray White Maclean and the Maclean Bowling Club will hold the Classic Two-bowl Triples tournament.

The competition will be held on the club's two bottom greens and will finish by 2pm Sunday.

Winners will be announced at the official presentation in the dining room

Free introductory yoga class

WHEN: Saturday 9am-10.30 am

WHERE: 13 Queen Street, Grafton

DETAILS: Try a yoga class for free. For all ages and levels of fitness (and you don't have to be flexible!). Mats supplied.

Contact Loni Wilson, Grafton School of Yoga, on 0439 273 289. Reservation recommended.

