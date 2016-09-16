8 Things To Do This Weekend

The junior and senior Jacaranda candidates for 2015 give their dress a swish in preparation for the Jacaranda Ball.

Jacaranda Ball

WHEN: Saturday, 6pm-11.30pm

WHERE: The Barn, Grafton Showground

DETAILS: Marking the official opening of the Festival, the Jacaranda Ball is a glamorous gala evening of fine food and dance. The ball is the premier event of the Jacaranda season and will introduce both junior and senior candidates to the public. The 22-piece Navy Band will return to keep the dancing going all night long.

Iluka Public School P&C Association Bi-Annual Fete

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Iluka Public School

DETAILS: Head to Iluka Public School for dance and musical performances by current and former students, market stalls, a cake bake- off, a mullet-throwing competition, face painting, lucky dips, a monster raffle, jumping castles, sumo suits, apetting zoo, laser skirmish, a barbecue, food stalls, Devonshire tea and a lollipop shop. All proceeds go to Iluka P&C Association.

High Tea on the Hill

WHEN: Saturday, 3pm-5pm

WHERE: Eatonsville Hall

DETAILS: In conjunction with Clarence Valley Conserva- torium, the high tea will feature music by Strings and Things. Cakes and tea will be on sale. Entry is $5, children under 12 free. Bring your favourite teapot or tea cup and you could win prize.

Hayden Grebert Memorial Bass Classic

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Clarence River, Copmanhurst

Organisers of the Hayden Grebert Memorial Copmanhurst Bass Classic and brothers Jay and Ryan Cochrane are hoping for better weather to come as the fishing event kicks off this morning. Matthew Elkerton

DETAILS: Once known as The Copmanhurst Bass Invitational, the Hayden Grebert Memorial Bass Classic is hosted on the Clarence and is the number one bass catch and release event on the Northern River. Registration is now open with limited positions available. Only the first 50 paid teams will be able to compete with 2 anglers per boat. Entry is $220 per team, for more information check out the website: https://greef-store.com/pages/bass-classic

Lawrence Hall Flower Show

WHEN: Saturday, 1.30pm-5pm

WHERE: Lawrence Hall, Bridge St, Lawrence

DETAILS: Admission $5 includes afternoon tea.

Cooking and other items for sale. Entries accepted 9am-11 am.

Schedules are available at Lawrence Post Office and General Store.

For more information phone Lorna Reeves on 6647 7377.

High Tea at the GDSC

WHEN: Sunday, 2.30pm

WHERE: Grafton District Services Club

DETAILS: Rockmans on Prince St will be running a fashion parade, there will be a home party expo including the Body Shop at Home, Nutri- metics and Tupperware, live music, raffles and lucky door prizes. Tickets are $15, or $120 for a table of 8 from the GDSC. For more information, call Elaine on 0409 773 268.

Kava Kings

WHEN: Saturday, 7pm

WHERE: Leche Cafe, Yamba

DETAILS: The Kava Kings are hitting the East coast for their spring tour, and returning to Leche. Expect a night full of funk, ska, reggae, and good times. Support is coming from local DJs Booths & Lurk-art. Doors open 5.30pm, and tickets are $10.

Ashby Community Markets

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Ashby Community Centre, Lismore St, Ashby

DETAILS: Stalls include fruit and vegetables, home- made cakes and slices, second-hand goods, and the arts and crafts of the talented locals.

Food and drinks are available at the community centre canteen.