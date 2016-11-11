8 things to do this weekend

The heat didn't keep people from admiring the cars at the Yamba Hot Rods. Photo Blake Bodycote / Daily Examiner

Big River Cutting Club Show

WHEN:Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Hawthorne Park, South Grafton

DETAILS: Cutting is a competition of skill and horsemanship where a cow has to be cut from the herd. Canteen available, free admission, everyone is welcome. For further information phone Fiona Brown 0409 449 522.

Yamba Hot Rod Run

WHEN: Saturday-Monday

WHERE: Yamba

DETAILS: Every year Yamba plays host to hot rod enthusiasts from up and down the east coast for the Yamba Rod Run.

Some splendidly restored modern and vintage rods can be seen tootling around Yamba streets adding an extra layer of colour to the sun and surf. For more information, phone Lewi Falzon on 6685 0107.

Cathedral Markets

WHEN: Saturday, 8am

WHERE: Grafton Cathedral car park

DETAILS: Home baking, sausage sizzle, clothing, jewellery, plants, cut flowers, quality second-hand goods, and much more.

Market vendors can register to participate by calling the Grafton Cathedral Parish Office on 6642 2844 or by emailing graftoncathedral@tpg.com.au

Commemoration of Brooms Head Pines

WHEN: Saturday, 10am

WHERE: Brooms Head

DETAILS: The day will start with a march at 10am from the Brooms Head bridge to the boat ramp, with pipes, Clydesdale horses and timber boats part of the procession.

This will be followed by a tree planting, a plaque unveiling and historical displays.

Phone Noreen Stone on 6646 7377.

The Streeton Trio

WHEN: Sunday, 2pm

WHERE: Clarence Valley Conservatorium

DETAILS: The Streeton Trio will wow the Clarence Valley with their internationally acclaimed performance.

On Saturday, the trio will hold a mastercalss for at the Conservatorium for students of violin, cello, piano and chamber ensembles. Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for concession.

For more information and to book tickets: cvon.com.au or 6643 3555

Sports Centre Open Day

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Maclean Sports Centre

DETAILS: Valley Pool Services, the interim contract holders, are holing an open day for interested groups and individuals who want to use the centre. For bookings, contact Michelle on 0427 492 244.

Maclean Community Markets

WHEN: Saturday, 7.30am-12.30pm

WHERE: Centenary Dr carpark, Maclean

DETAILS: Stalls offer an array of items including jewellery, clothing, plants, craft items, freshly baked cookies and cakes and a great range of fresh produce. Bring the family and come down to the markets. Entry is free.

Charity Auction

WHEN: Saturday, 3pm

WHERE: Rest Point Hotel, Copmanhurst

DETAILS: Copmanhurst Campdraft Committee are raising money for the St Joseph's Cowper Homes this Saturday with a charity auction at the Rest Point Hotel.

You can even drop things off to be auctioned or call Allan Gough on 0429 497 400 for the Grafton area or Ted and Joy Brown for collection in Copmanhurst on 0488 718 765.