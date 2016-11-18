8 things to do this weekend

Sydney Hotshots

WHEN: Saturday, 8pm

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: The Sydney Hotshots are in Maclean with their brand new show, Unzipped Tour.

Featuring chart topping music, the show is a two hour non-stop exciting passage into secret fantasy exploration.

Tickets are $30 from the bar.

Valley Made Boutique Market

WHEN: Sunday, 9am to 2pm.

WHERE: Upstairs at South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.

DETAILS: Shop local this Christmas. With over 45 quality boutique All Handmade local stalls, Christmas Photo Booth with local photographer Denis Banks, fun for the kids and Santa.

Bush to Beach Comedy Festival

WHEN: Saturday, 8pm, Sunday 3pm

WHERE: Tucabia and Yamba

DETAILS: Get ready for some laughs this weekend with the Bush to Beach Comedy Festival with internationally acclaimed act Mick Nevan, Aaron Pratt, Bob Walker and Ben Issak will be on stage at Squatter Rest in Tucabia on Saturday and at the Yamba Bowling Club on Sunday.

To book tickets, call Bob Walker on 0418 623 812.

Bob Walker - who is holding comedy gigs in Tucabia and Yamba. Adam Hourigan

Christmas Lunch

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Yamba Bowling Club

DETAILS: The Maclean Lower Clarence United Hospital Auxiliary are holding their annual Christmas lunch on Sunday, which includes a two course meal, Christmas cake and tea and coffee.

Tickets are available from the bowling club for $15 and can be purchased up until 12pm on Friday, November 18. No tickets will be available at the door.

Copmanhurst Anniversary Celebration

WHEN: Saturday, school from 10am, ball from 8pm.

WHERE: Copmanhurst Public School and hall.

DETAILS: The village of Copmanhurst is celebrating the 125th anniversary of the public school, and the 60th anniversary of the war memorial hall.

There will be activities all day at the school, followed by a ball with band Together Again right through to midnight.

Cowper Trivia Night

WHEN: Saturday, 7pm

WHERE: Cowper Catholic Church Hall

DETAILS: The Cowper Catholic Community will be holding its annual trivia night.

You pay $10 per person to answer lots of questions and participate in fun activities.

Supper will be provided, bring your own drinks and nibbles.

Helping Hands Trivia Night

WHEN: Saturday, 7pm

WHERE: GDSC

DETAILS: Head down to the GDSC this Saturday to give a helping hand and assist former Rebels' forward Scott 'Coop' Cooper with his medical and travel expenses for treatment. Teams of eight at $100 per team.

For more details, phone the HDSC on 6640 3200.

Rob Imeson and The Family Tree album launch

WHEN: Sunday, 1.30pm to 6pm

WHERE: Harwood Hotel

DETAILS: Lower River band, Rob Imeson and The Family Tree will be taking over the Harwood Hotel on Sunday to launch their new album Mountains of Memories.

After 18 months of travelling around Australia singing at festivals, house converts and caravan parks, the band have created their third album in five years.