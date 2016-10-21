27°
News

9 Things To Do this weekend

Caitlan Charles
| 21st Oct 2016 10:00 AM
TAKING TO THE WATER: Paddlers kick off the third stage in last year's Clarence 100.
TAKING TO THE WATER: Paddlers kick off the third stage in last year's Clarence 100. Contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Clarence 100

WHEN: October 21-23.

WHERE: Clarence River.

DETAILS: The Clarence 100 is a three stage river paddle conducted over three days on the river hosted by the Big River Canoe Club.

On Friday, paddlers will leave Copmanhurst boat ramp at 7am and arrive at the Prince St boat ramp at around midday.

They will leave from Grafton at 7am the next day and head downriver to the Maclean boat ramp, with a stop off at the Brushgrove hotel and the Lawrence public wharf.

The final leg of the race will take the paddlers to Whiting beach in Yamba at around midday.

For more information and the full schedule, check out: www.clarence100.com.au

Bluff Point Quilters Annual Quilt Exhibition

WHEN: Saturday, 9.30am.

WHERE: Lawrence Hall.

DETAILS: Admission includes country morning or afternoon tea with homemade cakes.

Displays, quilts for sale, raffles, Trash and Treasure, demonstrations.

All welcome.

Quota International of Lower Clarence High Tea

WHEN: Saturday, 2-5pm.

WHERE: Palm Lake Resort, Orion Drive, Yamba.

DETAILS: Come down and celebrate Quota International of Lower Clarence's Silver 25th Anniversary.

Cost is $25 per person, which includes a glass of champagne on arrival, an individual taste plate and a selection of sweets.

Maclean Country Music Muster

WHEN: Sunday, October 23, 1pm.

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club.

DETAILS: Come on in and enjoy a cuppa and eats with us, there are also great meals at the bowling club.

Hoping to see you there. Enquires to Doreen 6645 2203 or Val 6645 2973.

G-Bomb Enduro

WHEN: Saturday, 11am.

WHERE: Bom Bom State Forest.

Photos
View Gallery

DETAILS:

250 mountain bike riders will explode onto the Bom Bom State Forest on Saturday for the first G-Bomb 9Hr MTB event of the season.

Contestants can race individually or in teams in under-17, under-30, 30 to 40 and over-40 in men's and women's.

SWAN theory and mediation workshop

WHEN: Saturday, 2-4pm.

WHERE: Evolve Yoga & Mediation.

DETAILS: Tap into your strengths, to discover ways to create a clearer life path, using meditation as tool. Cost is $20. Call Nitya to book on 0411 309 678.

Antiques auction

WHEN: Saturday, 10am.

WHERE: 600 Tallawudjah Creek Rd, Glenreagh.

DETAILS: Horse drawn buggy's, farm antiques, collectables and items form a museum collection will be up for auction.

For more information, check out www.alywardsauctioneers.com.au

Coutts Open Day

When: Sat 22nd Oct from 10am - 1pm.

Where: Coutts Crossing Pre School, 8 Black Swan Dr, Coutts Crossing NSW 2460.

Details: Come and check out our local preschool and enjoy a free jumping castle, face painting, sausage sizzle and lots more. Ice cream van will be there.

For more information, call the school on 6649 3422

Saddlery Museum

WHEN: Sunday, 1-3pm.

WHERE: Copmanhurst Saddlery Museum.

DETAILS: School photos marking 125 years of school in Copmanhurst will be on display. Also photos of Copmanhurst Shire Council.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence 100 things to do whatson

The Saraton: More than just a picture theatre

The Saraton: More than just a picture theatre

HAVE you seen our souvenir wrap in today's Daily Examiner celebrating the Saraton Theatre's 90th birthday?

Family's new arrival in face of tragedy

NEW ARRIVAL: The husband of the late Jodie Spears, James Spears, looks on with his sisters-in-law Mel Small and Kylie Murdoch with Mel's new baby Brodie. Jodie Spears passed away the night before her sister gave birth.

Date set for the funeral of crash victim Jodie Spears

Meet the faces behind the highway upgrade: PT I

Communications Adviser for Pacific Complete Colleen Catterson

Colleen Catterson - from Ireland to the Clarence Valley

REVEALED: Construction timeline for new Grafton bridge

Houses to be demolished before the end of the year

Local Partners

Meet the faces behind the highway upgrade: PT I

MEET communications advisor Colleen Catterson in the first part of the DEX's new series introducing people who have moved to the region due to the highway.

Council wants your opinion on proposed special rate rise

Clarence Valley Council building on Prince Street, Grafton.

SRV decision won't be made until community has its say

The Saraton: More than just a picture theatre

Iconic theatre still lighting up lives 90 years on

9 Things To Do this weekend

TAKING TO THE WATER: Paddlers kick off the third stage in last year's Clarence 100.

Paddlers on the river from Copmanhurst to Yamba

Dragging rights for billycart veterans

BUILT FOR SPEED: John Kliendienst of Grafton enjoys working on a cart for the Jacaranda Derby.

Jacaranda Billy Cart Derby up to speed

CCTV footage surfaces of Kim Kardashian West's robbers

CCTV footage surfaces of Kim Kardashian West's robbers

CCTV footage of Kim Kardashian West's alleged armed robbers has surfaced online, showing them approaching and leaving her apartment building.

Cathriona White's mother claims to have Jim Carrey's results

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

SHE claims Carrey exposed White to herpes, chlamydia, Hepatitis A

The Koi Boys are back with more covers and original songs

Former Voice contestants The Koi Boys have signed with Universal Music.

THE Voice favourites release their debut album today.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E10 - hometown visits

Georgia Love in a scene from season two episode 10 of The Bachelorette.

Georgia meets the families of her four beaus tonight.

The Bachelorette: Courtney too slow for Georgia's love train

Courtney Dober in a scene from The Bachelorette.

FORMER favourite eliminated after introducing Georgia to his family.

Three legendary tribute bands in one big night

TRIPLE TREAT: Don't miss this tribute to legendary Aussie rock bands Midnight Oil, The Angels and The Divinyls at the Grafton District Services Club on Saturday night.

Three of your favourite Aussie rock bands will play at the GDSC

Country Music Muster takes over Clarence

READY TO ROLL: Adam Harvey will headline the list of performers at this year's Clarence Valley Country Muster.

Get ready for a week of country music

BROADRIDGE HOMESTEAD

4666 Pringles Way, Lawrence 2460

House 5 4 22 $695,000

HEALTH FORCES SALE - MUST SELL ! This immaculately presented five bedroom homestead offers quality living at it`s best and includes a one bedroom granny flat /...

Excellent Home - Excellent Location

3 Eliza Court, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $579,000

Raine and Horne Yamba are delighted to be appointed as the exclusive marketing agents for this quality well maintained family home. Positioned in a quiet...

Great sized block-Close to the beach

6 Daphne Court Wooli, Wooli 2462

Residential Land 0 0 $265000

IAt the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the beautiful village of Wooli sits this beachside block which is only minutes to 'one-tree beach access'. This 834m2 vacant...

CONTEMPORARY COTTAGE ON ALICE

116 Alice Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 FASTRAK

A gorgeous, modern, country styled cottage - packed with charm. The beautiful landscaped gardens add enormously to the aurora of this property, planted right next...

CERTAINLY BANG FOR YOUR BUCK!

22 Swan Hill Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 5 2 11 $399,000

As suburbia gets more and more dense there is absolutely no denying a large percentage of the 2460 market are looking for larger allotments. Waterview Heights is...

RURAL ENTRY WITH A GREAT RETURN

2166 Gwydir Highway, Ramornie 2460

Rural 3 2 4 $249000

Let's get down to business Here we have low rates (approx. $800pa) and long term quality tenants paying $310pw (lease expires April, 2017) pretty attractive for...

RURAL ENTRY WITH A GREAT RETURN

2166 Gwydir Highway, Ramornie 2460

House 3 2 4 $249,000

Let's get down to business Here we have low rates (approx. $800pa) and long term quality tenants paying $310pw (lease expires April, 2017) pretty attractive for...

Position, Presentation, and Price!

270 Yamba Road, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $459,000

Presented to perfection, this low set modern home offers a very practical design and is so well located you'll be able to walk to the shops, medical centre, Kolora...

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian

204 Coaldale Road, Fortis Creek 2460

Residential Land Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for ... AUCTION

Under Instructions from NSW Trustee and Guardian If you are looking for somewhere to escape the hustle and bustle, this could be the answer. With almost 30 acres...

Entertainers Delight

12 Gleneagle Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 4 AUCTION

Set in the middle of a cul-de-sac this delightful family home offers more than what first meets the eye. Occupying just under 7,000sqm of fully fenced, private low...

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb breaching lease

Rental properties.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb is a no no

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market