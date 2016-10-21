9 Things To Do this weekend

TAKING TO THE WATER: Paddlers kick off the third stage in last year's Clarence 100.

Clarence 100

WHEN: October 21-23.

WHERE: Clarence River.

DETAILS: The Clarence 100 is a three stage river paddle conducted over three days on the river hosted by the Big River Canoe Club.

On Friday, paddlers will leave Copmanhurst boat ramp at 7am and arrive at the Prince St boat ramp at around midday.

They will leave from Grafton at 7am the next day and head downriver to the Maclean boat ramp, with a stop off at the Brushgrove hotel and the Lawrence public wharf.

The final leg of the race will take the paddlers to Whiting beach in Yamba at around midday.

For more information and the full schedule, check out: www.clarence100.com.au

Bluff Point Quilters Annual Quilt Exhibition

WHEN: Saturday, 9.30am.

WHERE: Lawrence Hall.

DETAILS: Admission includes country morning or afternoon tea with homemade cakes.

Displays, quilts for sale, raffles, Trash and Treasure, demonstrations.

All welcome.

Quota International of Lower Clarence High Tea

WHEN: Saturday, 2-5pm.

WHERE: Palm Lake Resort, Orion Drive, Yamba.

DETAILS: Come down and celebrate Quota International of Lower Clarence's Silver 25th Anniversary.

Cost is $25 per person, which includes a glass of champagne on arrival, an individual taste plate and a selection of sweets.

Maclean Country Music Muster

WHEN: Sunday, October 23, 1pm.

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club.

DETAILS: Come on in and enjoy a cuppa and eats with us, there are also great meals at the bowling club.

Hoping to see you there. Enquires to Doreen 6645 2203 or Val 6645 2973.

G-Bomb Enduro

WHEN: Saturday, 11am.

WHERE: Bom Bom State Forest.

DETAILS:

250 mountain bike riders will explode onto the Bom Bom State Forest on Saturday for the first G-Bomb 9Hr MTB event of the season.

Contestants can race individually or in teams in under-17, under-30, 30 to 40 and over-40 in men's and women's.

SWAN theory and mediation workshop

WHEN: Saturday, 2-4pm.

WHERE: Evolve Yoga & Mediation.

DETAILS: Tap into your strengths, to discover ways to create a clearer life path, using meditation as tool. Cost is $20. Call Nitya to book on 0411 309 678.

Antiques auction

WHEN: Saturday, 10am.

WHERE: 600 Tallawudjah Creek Rd, Glenreagh.

DETAILS: Horse drawn buggy's, farm antiques, collectables and items form a museum collection will be up for auction.

For more information, check out www.alywardsauctioneers.com.au

Coutts Open Day

When: Sat 22nd Oct from 10am - 1pm.

Where: Coutts Crossing Pre School, 8 Black Swan Dr, Coutts Crossing NSW 2460.

Details: Come and check out our local preschool and enjoy a free jumping castle, face painting, sausage sizzle and lots more. Ice cream van will be there.

For more information, call the school on 6649 3422

Saddlery Museum

WHEN: Sunday, 1-3pm.

WHERE: Copmanhurst Saddlery Museum.

DETAILS: School photos marking 125 years of school in Copmanhurst will be on display. Also photos of Copmanhurst Shire Council.