29°
News

Casino man allegedly sent threats over Christmas

25th Dec 2016 10:01 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAN is before court after allegedly sending a number of threatening text messages on Friday.

Police say the threats were related to a domestic-related incident.

The 48-year-old man was arrested in Casino on Saturday December 24 and taken to hospital for assessment before being taken to Lismore Police Station.

Police say further threats were made while the man was in custody.

He has been charged with two counts of intimidation and one count of use carriage service to threaten to kill and appeared at Lismore Local Court today.

He was refused bail and is set to reappear on Monday 9 January 2017. 

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  casino domestic violence editors picks

Speed and alcohol still factors in road statistics

Speed and alcohol still factors in road statistics

Unhappy Christmas for drivers caught drink driving and speeding, while NSW road toll for hiliday period reaches five

'Batsman's paradise' to greet state's best talent in Grafton

CRICKET SHOWCASE: CRCA curator Tony 'Skully' Blanch is preparing Ellem Oval for the Country Plate and Country Cup finals to be played at the venue from December 28 to 30.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

"These sides should be scoring 250 to 300 on these tracks"

Christmas Eve in the Valley in pictures

Pippa Townsend (left) and Hannah Smith both of Queensland are cooling off at the Yamba Community Pool on Saturday, 24th December, 2016.

Christmas Eve in Minnie Water, Wooli and Yamba.

ARTEFACTS: Bridges Project presents diverse artistic approach

Curt EDWARDS - Grafton Bridge III 2016.

ARTWORKS important historical records of an area set for change

Local Partners

Christmas Eve in the Valley in pictures

Were you enjoying Christmas Eve at the beach? Or the new leisure centre in Yamba? The Daily Examiner might have snapped your photo.

ARTEFACTS: Bridges Project presents diverse artistic approach

Curt EDWARDS - Grafton Bridge III 2016.

ARTWORKS important historical records of an area set for change

Ultimate tribute to the fabulous Beach Boys

The Beach Boyz Tribute Show will be getting around to the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club on Friday night.

Love the Beach Boys? Don't miss this band

Your Christmas weekend gig guide

Lisa Hunt will perform her Forever Soul show at the Maclean Bowling Club on December 23.

Soul queen Lisa Hunt leads an impressive festive line-up

League boys back to defend King of the River crown

BACK ON THE BULL: Grafton Ghosts lock forward Ben McLennan will lead the Ghosts, including Todd Cameron and Danny Wicks, into their title defence in the King of the River Super League Steer Ride Challenge during the Lawrence Twilight Rodeo at the Maclean Showground.

Rugby league players ready to trade cleats for spurs

Alien: Covenant trailer is here and it is terrifying

Alien: Covenant trailer is here and it is terrifying

THE trailer for Alien: Covenant has been released and it is terrifying.

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died

Status Quo’s Rick Parfitt and Francis Rossi were a phenomenal live act.

2016 has claimed yet another music legend

Carrie Fisher has suffered a 'massive heart attack'

Carrie Fisher suffered a ‘massive heart attack’ during a flight

TV Insider: Guillermo del Toro leads new Netflix kids' show

A still from the new Dreamworks show Trollhunters.

Dreamworks' new series gets a scary twist

Your guide to the Boxing Day movies bonanza

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in a scene from the movie La La Land.

THERE'S a wide variety of viewing options to wind down from Xmas.

Kelly Rowland joins The Voice Australia for 2017

Singer Kelly Rowland is the fourth coach on the 2017 season of The Voice Australia.

US singer rounds out next year's coaching panel.

How family inspired the Red Dog prequel True Blue

Levi Miller and the dog Phoenix in a scene from the movie Red Dog: True Blue.

TWO young stars helm wandering kelpie's origin story.

A RARE FIND

798 Wooli Road, Pillar Valley 2462

Rural 6 2 2 $649000

The first time you see this property, you could be mistaken for thinking you're visiting a resort. Ideally situated 20 mins from Grafton and 20 mins to the beaches...

HAPPY CHRISTMAS! YOU JUST FOUND YOUR DREAM HOME IN YOUR DREAM STREET

22 Grevillia Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 6 FASTRAK

A reluctant sale of this beautiful Queenslander brick home could very well be a life-changer for you. With hardwood verandas all round and hardwood flooring...

Bay Views at Minnie Water

3 Waratah Crescent, Minnie Water 2462

House 3 2 2 $845,000

Perched high on the hill at Minnie Water this property has investment potential beyond most properties currently on the market on the North Coast! The home has...

LARGE RESIDENTIAL BLOCK READY TO BUILD!

10 Silverton Street, South Grafton 2460

Residential Land Consisting of approx. 1,133m2 this large residential allotment is ready for new ... $70,000

Consisting of approx. 1,133m2 this large residential allotment is ready for new ownership. With sellers that have set their sights elsewhere, we are looking for a...

Your Chance To Invest Is Here

17 Kerrani Place, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Located in the heart of Coutts Crossing, this delightful home offers ample potential. Suited for buyers across all categories this property is situated on 1,125m2...

Affordable Luxury

9 King Street, Ulmarra 2462

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Located in the quaint village of Ulmarra this executive-style residence is sure to impress those looking for lifestyle coupled with affordability. Boasting a solid...

One for the Money!

199 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 AUCTION

With the local market on a steady and continual rise, properties offering investor appeal are becoming few and far between with that said 199 Ryan could easily be...

Something for Everybody!

1/16 Parkview cresent, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $325000

This quality two bedroom unit is perfect for first home buyers, investors or those just looking to downsize! Located close to Yamba shopping fair, public...

Owner Selling Off Assets

43 Ridge Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This three bedroom, one bathroom and single lock up garage home has plenty to offer! With two living areas followed by three large sized rooms, the great size of...

Search No More - This Is It

52 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

If you are after a well-positioned flood free home, well look no further! This four bedroom weatherboard composite home with colorbond roof is perfect for the...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Four Grafton houses for homebuyers

Grafton houses waiting to be snapped up

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

13-year golf wars saga continues to cause grief

South Grafton resident Kerry Hughes looks over the site of a proposed development she and other residents are opposing on the golf course.

Angry residents fear latest plan threatens semi-rural ambience

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!