Yamba's New Year starts with a bang

2016 has been a year that many may wish to be over, and big crowds turned out in Yamba to make sure. From restaurants, pubs and even the lighthouse hill, large crowds gathered in Yamba to ring in the new year with two spectacular sets of fireworks; the Pacific Hotel's midnight fireworks a focal point for the locals and visitoris alike.

Whether people were enjoying a nice family night at the Yamba Golf Club, reunions and a dance at the Yamba Shores Tavern or the best view on the hill partying at the Pacific Hotel there was something for everyone.

Whether people were enjoying a nice family night at the Yamba Golf Club, reunions and a dance at the Yamba Shores Tavern or the best view on the hill partying at the Pacific Hotel there was something for everyone.

Check out who and what we captured on a busy night in Yamba at New Year's.

And if you missed the fireworks, have a look at the spectacular finale to the show over Main Beach.