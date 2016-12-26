A coffee, a chat and a break at Quickfix Coffee

Troy and Barbara Cummins, who run the Quick Fix Coffee stop out of the Beekeepers Rest Area.

"OH thank god you're here.”

It's the words that Troy and Barbara Cummins hear on an almost daily basis.

Seemingly in the middle of nowhere, faces new and familiar pop their head through the opening of their Quickfix Coffee caravan in the middle of the Beekeepers Rest Area, 10km north of the Iluka turn-off.

Open Monday to Friday from 7.30am, they offer weary motorists the all important cup of coffee, as well as drinks, snacks and hot food.

"Coffee is the most popular thing, and then the toasted sandwiches are all very popular,” Troy said.

"But some days it can be different. I make a homemade lemon slice that goes really quickly some days too.”

With the only official Driver Reviver station close to Woodburn in the north, and the places to stop on the highway disappearing due to the bypasses, the couple say they can see an obvious difference in the people who pass by every day.

"Especially in the holidays, we can see hundreds of cars come through here, it can get busy,” Troy said.

"But people really do brighten up. We had one guy come in and grab a coffee and say it was great.

"He could have a talk, get moving, it's not just going to the toilet and keep going.

"There's something new every day, and it's all part of the service.”