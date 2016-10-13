Controversial plan to establish free-range piggery deferred

Green Cr Greg Clancy wants the council to consider more information on environmental issues before it makes a decision to allow a free range piggery at Lawrence.

A CONTROVERSIAL plan to establish a free-range piggery at Lawrence has again been deferred.

At a meeting on Tuesday the Clarence Valley Council corporate governance and works committee asked plenty of questions and debated the issue at length but deferred making a recommendation to next week's full council meeting.

A council meeting in August also deferred a decision on the issue to allow the new council to make a decision on it.

The Greens' Councillor Greg Clancy attempted to move a motion to delay the development because of environmental issues, including the presence of endangered frog species at the site.

He withdrew his motion when Cr Richie Williamson foreshadowed a motion to defer to next week.

The council drafted in independent town planner Damian Chappelle to prepare the report for the meeting as council staffer Cheryl Sissons has an interest in the piggery.

There were two deputations to the council on the matter, one from a neighbour Bruce Barclay and another from a proponent David Munns.

Mr Barclay said there were a number of issues with the development, including effluent runoff and slopes in excess of 6° which should trigger a designated development declaration.

Mr Munns said all these issues had been answered in the development application, a view which Mr Chappelle backed, although he noted there had been some reservations at the start of the process.

Cr Peter Ellem said the Environmental Defenders Office had also had written letters questioning some of the findings in the report.