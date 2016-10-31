29°
A couple of veterans teach batsmen the bald truth

Tim Howard
| 30th Oct 2016 8:05 PM
CAGEY VETERAN: Pat Vidler took the honours with the ball for Westlawn with 6/42 in a losing effort.
CAGEY VETERAN: Pat Vidler took the honours with the ball for Westlawn with 6/42 in a losing effort.

TWO balding mediumpacers put the batsmen through the wringer in the premier league cricket match between Coutts Crossing and Westlawn at McKittrick Park.

Coutts resumed at 4/111 and were able to post a total of 188. Westlawn fell well short, bowled out for 111.

Coutts were forced to call on the services of veteran Israel Simpson after injury decimated its fast bowling stocks.

Last season's leading wicket-taker Zac Page has elbow trouble and allrounder Adam Elliott tore a hamstring playing representative cricket the week before.

But Simpson tore through the Westlawn batting lineup to take 4/28, snaring the first three wickets to fall.

Simpson was also in form with the bat, scoring 21 for Coutts as wickets tumbled at the other end.

Earlier Westlawn skipper Pat Vidler was on target with the ball, snaring 6/42 to keep the Coutts total below 200.

He quickly snared both the batsman at the crease, representative players Bill North, 9, and Eli Fahey 5.

Former representative batsman Daniel Amos scored 30 for Westlawn in a return to the top grade.

