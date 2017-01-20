A fur go for this local icon

ESSENTIAL Energy workers came to the rescue in Iluka when a koala took the wrong way home.

The cute critter mistook a power pole at the corner of Hogan and Elizabeth Sts for a familiar tree as it tried to escape from a chasing dog.

Deb Wells

That put the koala in serious danger of running into the electricity wires.

The power workers were able to encourage it down and then it clung to the end of a pole as it was carried across the road into bushland, where it scurried up a more suitable tree.

The visitor getting a helpful nudge, and, left, more at home. Deb Wells

Locals were left hoping the koala later headed back into the nearby Bundjalung National Park and to relative safety.

They say this was the second recorded sighting in the town in less than a year.

Deb Wells

Iluka local Deb Wells captured these shots of the rescue operation.