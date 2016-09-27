The longest ride to Copmanhurst campdraft

THE Thompsons had days and days of work ahead of them, even before the Copmanhurst Campdraft began.

The family from Glen Elgin, drove their cattle from Jackadgery to Copmanhurst in preparation for the competition.

Ben Thompson, who at the weekend was competing in the campdraft, said they had the cattle on the road for a few days.

"We had them on the road for three or four days, just to cheapen up the freight for the local draft," Mr Thompson said.

Maryann Thompson added that they'd had to overcome a few hurdles on the way there.

"They had to swim the cattle that they brought from Jackadgery... but because the river was too high, we had to walk them across the Jackadgery Bridge," she said.

"There was about 400 head and we walked them across the bridge... we walked through Ramornie and then we get to this river here (the Clarence River).

"Because the river was so high we had no choice; we had to cross the river to get them to the ground.

"We swam the 400 head of cattle across the river just to be here for the campdraft on Friday."

But the trip back wasn't without hiccups.

"The river had risen, and master drover here (Ben) had a proper dunking," Mrs Thompson said.

"He and his horse properly disappeared under the water... but he came out with no whip and no bridal.

"But still alive, thank god."

Mr Thompson competed all weekend, having some luck on Saturday, winning the Restricted Open on his son Blake's horse.

"I won a bit of money yesterday," he said.

"I'm not having much luck today (Sunday)."

Mr Thompson said he'd been coming to campdrafts since he was eight-years-old. "Our families were both in the sport."

He had one word to describe the sport: "social".