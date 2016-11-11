Three drug busts take ice, cannabis off Valley streets

A SOUTH Grafton man allegedly caught with 17 street deals of crystal methamphetamine down his undies has made a 'brief' appearance in Grafton Local Court.

Jason Rosengren, 38, was granted bail this morning over one charge of possession of a prohibited drug.

It comes after police from the Coffs/Clarence Target Action Group were patrolling Bent St in South Grafton about 12.50am, when they stopped a white Commodore sedan for a random breath test.

During the interaction, they focused in on a 38-year-old man sitting in the front passenger seat.

It will be alleged that as he was being searched by police, a clear resealable bag became visible through the fly of his underwear.

Police said that when he became aware of the disclosure, he attempted to move away and was handcuffed.

An ongoing search then located a total of 17 clear bags within his underwear, all containing amounts of a crystallised substance alleged to be ice.

It has been estimated the drugs have a street value of about $1700.

The discovery was just one of three drug-related arrests made by police overnight, in what has been a busy 24 hours for police.

According to Coffs/Clarence crime manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson, lower river police were conducting random breath tests at Lower Southgate about 6.30pm yesterday, when they stopped a green Toyota van on Riverbank Rd.

During the course of the testing police then searched his vehicle, where they located 1.26kg of cannabis and 20g of cannabis oil, drug paraphernalia consistent with the supply of drugs and a small quantity of cash.

The driver, a 62-year-old Tenterfield man was charged with two counts of drug supply, two counts of possession of a prohibited drug and dealing with proceeds of crime.

He has been bailed to Maclean Court on December 13.

Police also arrested and charged a 51-year-old Grafton man yesterday, after five cannabis plants were found growing in the yard of a house in Weiley Ave, Grafton following information from the community.

Det Insp Darren Jameson said the plants had a potential street value of $12,500.

"These arrests show that when the community and police work together on dangerous crime, particularly illicit drugs... we can achieve strong results that make our community safer," he said.

"All up, Coffs/Clarence police have been able to stop almost $20,000 worth of dangerous drugs hitting our streets, affecting our kids; and that's not bad for one night's work."