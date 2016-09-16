Above average temperatures hit Grafton

GRAFTON has been experiencing above average morning temperatures over the last two days.

WeatherZone Meteorologist Kim Westcott said we'd been experiencing mornings six degrees above average.

"It has been quite warm, especially morning temperatures, two mornings have been 17 degrees,” Ms Westcott said about yesterday and today. "We'd expect 11 degrees.”

"This is due to those rain clouds handing around and they don't let the heat out.”

Ms Westcott added that over the last two days it has been raining across the Northern Rivers.

"As far as Grafton its self, it wasn't as much as it felt like and it wasn't as much as other places got,” she said.

"In the last 24 hours to 9am, Grafton got 8mm, and in the 24 hours to Thursday 9am, we got 5mms.”

Looking forward, Grafton will see showers on and off throughout the next few days.

"Tomorrow we will see rain developing again, and pushing off around Sunday morning,” Ms Westcott said.

"We could pick up 5 to 10mm a day... and heavier rainfall could be on Tuesday and Wednesday.”

"Systems are back to back lined up ready to come through over the next week and I'd certainly encourage readers to keep an eye on the local forecast.”

Ms Westcott added that it looks like Grafton might miss out on the main storm.

"It's going to affect further north, Grafton might catch the tail end of it,” she said.

"It doesn't look too stormy, probably just rain and maybe thunder storms.”

"This is fairly typical for this time of year.”