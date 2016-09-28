Accusations fly at the first council meeting

ACCUSATIONS of "stitch ups” and "get squares” during debate on an urgent matter of business, ensured the new Clarence Valley Council go off to a lively start.

Cr Andrew Baker brought an urgent motion to Tuesday's extraordinary meeting, normally held to swear in councillors, elect the mayor and deputy and appoint councillors to standing committees.

He called on the council to sever relationships with the company which has been providing councillor training sessions covering issues including code of conduct and code of meeting practice.

He said the matter was urgent because the training was scheduled for October 6 prior to the first normal meeting of council.

Cr Baker said he lacked confidence in the training the company provided and has attended only one councillor training session.

"I am unable to participate in any further training proposed by the training provider, simply because in the one and only training session I attended I was provided with advice I considered to be misleading at best,” he said.

Cr Baker said advice given in the same training session resulted in a code of conduct complaint against Cr Toms, which she acknowledged.

"We don't need to rush into training that I will be denied opportunity to go for,” he said.

Cr Toms said the outcome of the training for her was a cross claim in a defamation case that was dismissed in court in Sydney on Tuesday.

She also said she would not attend the training.

Opposing the motion, Cr Williamson called it a "stitch-up”, and said he wouldn't be a part of it.

Cr Arthur Lysaught also spoke against the motion, saying it smacked of a get square for the problems Cr Toms experienced.

Yesterday Cr Simmons said he supported the motion, although the issues Cr Baker raised were not his main concern.

"My main reason for supporting it was I learned that three of the nine councillors would not be attending the training,” he said. "That was my main concern. As far as the concern the trainer was also involved in code of conduct investigations, the Office of Local Government has said they don't have an issue with it.”

Cr Baker's motion was carried 5-4.