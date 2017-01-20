Activities out of Africa to help build mental health

AN activities program for Clarence Valley youth gets out of Africa and heads to the water today for a giant pool party at Grafton Pool.

On Wednesday afternoon about nine people braved the blistering heat to learn some of the basics of African djembe drumming from G'Day Africa's Austin King.

The students learned a few basic combinations of beats and how to put them together into a performance.

They were also given the opportunity to belt out their own beats on a multiple drum set to end their lesson.

The Clarence Valley Council and the New School of Arts in South Grafton have combined to create a program of holiday activities for the the region's young people and visitors over the school holiday.

New School of Arts general manager Skye Sear said an aim of the program was to help alleviate some of the mental health and suicide issues facing young people.

"The funding for this is a one-off from the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet," Ms Sear said.

"It was to help with youth mental health issues by giving us some funds to enable kids to get out and doing some activities they find fun and interesting."

She said this included today's pool party at the Grafton Pool, from 10am, but there had been a diverse range of activities.

"We wanted to have a wide range of things that kids could do," she said.

"Not everyone's into sport or outdoor activities, so we had things like Flower Crowns with Flowers by Bonnie, hip hop and the African drumming with surf schools and a boot camp.

"We figure that having a pool party will appeal to just about everybody this week."

Ms Sear said there were still a number of activities to come, including laser skirmish at Bob Liddiard Park in South Grafton on Monday and a kayak tour in Yamba on Tuesday and a hip hop workshop in the New School of Arts hall on January 27.

The council's Out of the Box program also continues with Balun Budjarahm on Thursday.