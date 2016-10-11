24°
News

Adam's 'Country Women' closer to $50,000 prize

Lesley Apps
| 11th Oct 2016 12:47 PM
Daily Examiner photographer Adam Hourigan's Country Women image has been announced as a finalist in this year's $50,000 Moran Contemporary Photographic Prize.
Daily Examiner photographer Adam Hourigan's Country Women image has been announced as a finalist in this year's $50,000 Moran Contemporary Photographic Prize. Adam Hourigan Photography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Daily Examiner's Adam Hourigan has reached the upper echelons of artistic photography being announced as one of 30 finalists in the prestigious, and lucrative, $50,000 Moran Contemporary Photographic Prize.

Adam's image titled Country Women was taken at a gathering of North Coast CWA ladies at Chatsworth Island back in March for a Examiner story.

After being selected as a semi finalist, the image has now gone on to make the finals list which was announced today. Adam finds himself in some esteemed company as the prize attracts some of the best photographers from around Australia.

Congratulations to The DEX's long-serving photographer on his latest achievement.

The winners of the 2016 Moran Prizes will be announced on Wednesday, October 26 in Sydney.

If you would like to see Adam's photograph in the flesh, so to speak, the print is currently being exhibited at the Grafton Regional Gallery until October 22 as part of DEX: A Year of the Best showcasing images from 2015/2016.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Greyhound officials cautious after ban overturned

Greyhound officials cautious after ban overturned

GRAFTON Greyhound racing club wary of conditions that are sure to come with overturning the racing ban.

Adam's 'Country Women' closer to $50,000 prize

Daily Examiner photographer Adam Hourigan's Country Women image has been announced as a finalist in this year's $50,000 Moran Contemporary Photographic Prize.

Adam and his Country Women make $50,000 Moran Prize finals

The image that outraged school parents

The image shown on screen during McAuley Catholic College principal Mark O'Farrell's Year 12 graduation speech.

Principal under attack after showing photo at graduation

Gun man pleads guilty to assaulting ex-wife

Grafton Courthouse.

Violent spree at Gulmarrad ends in court

Local Partners

Join Australia's largest celebration of commuter riding

IF YOU are in Grafton's CBD on Wednesday morning you could be forgiven for thinking you are driving in Copenhagen rather than the Jacaranda City.

The Ageing Ravers dance the day away to get fit

Eva Coutts, Pat Hewitt, Jackie Carstairs and Anne Hewitt get into the groove of the "Ageing Ravers" at the GDSC.

A group in Grafton is dancing to get fit

Yamba community event doing right thing by the environment

No Caption

Surfing The Coldstream Festival to be run as a waste-wise event

Latest deals and offers

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

FLICK betrays her best friend as reality show's alliance crumbles.

Power Rangers get a serious makeover in new movie

Dacre Montgomery in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

FIRST look at big-screen remake of beloved TV series.

King Parrot and revocation to headline Thrash Festival

A new heavy aussie festival has been announced. Photo Contributed

New heavy festival announced for Australia.

Ten wins Sunday ratings with Bathurst and Brock

BATHURST, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 09: Will Davison driver of the #19 Tekno Autosports Holden celebrates after winning the Bathurst 1000, which is race 21 of the Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama on October 9, 2016 in Bathurst, Australia.

THE Block's room reveals hold strong amongst motor sport competition

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

Will and Karlie pictured in their winning hallway in a scene from The Block.

WILL and Karlie win hallway, laundry and powder room week.

Australian Survivor's alliance finally ousts Jennah-Louise

Jennah-Louise Salkeld pictured in a scene from Australian Survivor.

OUTCAST fights to the final minute to stay in the game.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

When a quality built home is important to you and your family

2 Corella Place, Gulmarrad 2463

House 3 2 4 $437,500

In the search for your new home many buyers want to know that their most valuable investment will stand the tests of time and it is underpinned with a quality...

Lot 84 - 791.7 m2 - Columbus Estate Townsend

Lot 84 Aberdeen Place, Townsend 2463

Residential Land Agents Comment: Lot 84 - 791.7 m2. Great block in the cul ... $149,000

Agents Comment: Lot 84 - 791.7 m2. Great block in the cul de sac, good size near 800 m2 and has that desired Northern rear aspect. The shape is appealing for those...

PRICED FOR AN IMMEDIATE SALE!

23 Bangalow Crescent, Gateway Village, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $180,000

Located in a fully maintained 5 star affordable and secure parklike village, this well priced property package is presented beautifully with a striking faade and...

Lifestyle or Invest - Your Choice

6 Bellevue Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 AUCTION

Located on an elevated position with scenic views in South Grafton is a lovely 4 bedroom house that exudes style and character. With close proximity to transport...

The Return Justifies The Investment!!

1 and 2/32 Kennedy Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Looking for your next investment property or keen to start your portfolio? Well look no further, 32 Kennedy Street is waiting for you! With the rental market...

Perfect For Buyers Across All Markets

12 McFarlane Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated high on South Hill this delightful double brick offering is certainly not to be over looked as it is likely to not last long. The home itself is spacious...

A Quaint Westlawn Gem

10 Elizabeth Avenue, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated in a quiet Westlawn location, this delightful home occupies just under 640sqm of low maintenance, fully fenced, level land. The bathroom and kitchen have...

Get It Sold!

3/19 Federation Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Low maintenance and flood-free with a stable tenant in place everything the savvy investor is looking for! Being one of six this fantastic lowset unit consists...

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

Space For The Whole Family

10 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 5 1 2 AUCTION

If you are a large family or a small one who loves the idea of space then look no further than this spacious home. Offering four/five sunlit bedrooms with the...

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.