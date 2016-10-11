Adam's 'Country Women' closer to $50,000 prize

Daily Examiner photographer Adam Hourigan's Country Women image has been announced as a finalist in this year's $50,000 Moran Contemporary Photographic Prize.

THE Daily Examiner's Adam Hourigan has reached the upper echelons of artistic photography being announced as one of 30 finalists in the prestigious, and lucrative, $50,000 Moran Contemporary Photographic Prize.

Adam's image titled Country Women was taken at a gathering of North Coast CWA ladies at Chatsworth Island back in March for a Examiner story.

After being selected as a semi finalist, the image has now gone on to make the finals list which was announced today. Adam finds himself in some esteemed company as the prize attracts some of the best photographers from around Australia.

Congratulations to The DEX's long-serving photographer on his latest achievement.

The winners of the 2016 Moran Prizes will be announced on Wednesday, October 26 in Sydney.

If you would like to see Adam's photograph in the flesh, so to speak, the print is currently being exhibited at the Grafton Regional Gallery until October 22 as part of DEX: A Year of the Best showcasing images from 2015/2016.