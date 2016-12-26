31°
Adventures on the Clarence with new tour business

Caitlan Charles | 26th Dec 2016 4:00 PM
Dave Bransdon and his daughter Emma on the Clarence River where he will be running his new business Dave's Family Outdoor Adventures.
Dave Bransdon and his daughter Emma on the Clarence River where he will be running his new business Dave's Family Outdoor Adventures.

IMAGINE being out on the Clarence River every day and getting paid for it.

Sounds good, doesn't it?

Dave Bransdon of South Grafton is about to launch his new business, Dave's Family Outdoor Adventures.

The adventure business will operate on the Clarence, Orara and Esk rivers and take visitors and locals on kayak tours around some of the best spots in the Clarence Valley's river system.

After owning a detailing business for many years, Mr Brandson is ready for a change.

"This business here means I can spend more time with the family," Mr Brandson said.

"I've got a bad neck, a back back, and a bad shoulder and kayaking actually does wonders for it.

"I suppose it's also the fresh air, just a love of canoeing, so I thought I may as well turn that into a business."

 

Jayden, Emma and Dave Brandson who is just starting his new business Dave's Family Outdoor Adventures.
Jayden, Emma and Dave Brandson who is just starting his new business Dave's Family Outdoor Adventures.

Dave's Family Outdoor Adventures will be be based out of his home in South Grafton where he will offer kayak rentals, sales, and tours.

"We're going to do four-hour trips, eight-hour trips and two-day trips along the Clarence River, Orara River and Esk River," Mr Brandson said.

"We've partnered up with Coffs Coast to Coast and we will do whale watching in kayaks when it's whale watching season, and we've partnered up with Nymboida Canoe Centre to do white water weekends.

"The Woolgoolga one is something different, to watch whales in open waters and kayaking around Mutton Bird Island."

A lot of time has gone into getting the new venture off the ground.

"We've been working on this for close to 10 or 11 months, and we're almost there," he said.

"We were hoping to get up and running this week, but there are a few bits of paperwork that I just need to finish off."

Dave's Family Outdoor Adventures first tour is set for February 17 to 19, but Mr Bransdon said they will be operational from mid-January.

"If people want to do a tour, we can do it earlier," he said.

For more information, head to the Dave's Family Outdoor Adventures Facebook page.

Topics:  clarence river clarence valley business kayaking tour

Take a trip through the Clarence Valley river system

