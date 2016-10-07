Advice to avoid fashion retailer

NSW Fair Trading is warning customers to avoid doing business with Her Fashion Box Pty Ltd, trading as herfashionbox.com.

Her Fashion Box is a subscription-based online fashion store, in which customers pay a subscription fee to receive a "fashion box" containing fashion items and accessories.

Until recently, subscription fees were paid monthly for monthly deliveries. The current model features a box every fashion season, or quarterly.

Fair Trading has received several complaints about the online fashion store and has had difficulty making contact with the owner.

NSW Fair Trading Commissioner, Rod Stowe, explained, "The complaints received mostly relate to accepting payment without supplying goods, not responding to requests to cancel subscriptions and not responding to contact from consumers about missing goods.

"In some cases, two monthly subscription payments were collected before any goods were delivered."

Her Fashion Box featured in season two of Network Ten's Shark Tank and secured funding to expand the business.

Customers who have dealt with Her Fashion Box and are not satisfied with their interaction, are urged to contact NSW Fair Trading on 13 32 20 or visit www.fairtrading.nsw.gov.au to make a complaint.