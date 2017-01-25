33°
News

Essential tips to make your Australia Day barbie a success

Tim Howard
| 25th Jan 2017 2:37 PM
AUSSIE HEAVEN: Food on the barbie and cold drinks in the esky. Perfect for Australia Day.
AUSSIE HEAVEN: Food on the barbie and cold drinks in the esky. Perfect for Australia Day. AlexRaths

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Australia Day barbecue is is a tradition probably as old as the country. The first settlers had to light fires and cook their food over an open fire when they landed and it's a tradition that's stayed with us ever since.

In the two centuries since technology has improved and we have absorbed the influences from countries all around the world who have their own take on what makes a barbecue.

But in essence it comes down to flame, steel, food and the skill of the cook. We've gathered a few tips to help with all four essential elements.

1. What to cook on

For ease of use the gas barbecue can't be beaten. But if you're looking to get that rich, smoky flavour into your food, then charcoal is the way to go. And if you're caught short, a few decent sized stones or bricks and a slab of steel plate over a wood fire will do the job. It can be as lo-tech as a shovel blade over a few coals if you're really desperate. On an environmental level, cooking with gas is cleaner and charcoal does emit more carbon monoxide, particulate matter and soot into the atmosphere, contributing to increased pollution and higher concentrations of ground-level ozone.

2. Hot, hotter, hottest

Fire up the barbie early to make sure it sears the food when you drop it on the plate. The heat will also kill the bacteria and it also helps with pre-cooking cleaning if that's needed. Allow 15-25 minutes depending on the temperature you want to reach. Your grill should be 200-230°C for high, 175-200°C for medium-high, 150-175°C for medium and 150-175°C for low heat. No thermometer, keep reading. The searing doesn't trap juices (an old myth) but it does keep the food moise and creates that caramelised flavour we love.

3. No additives please

If you go charcoal, go additive-free, just for you taste buds' sake. Choose additive-free lump charcoal, which is just charred wood, over conventional briquettes, which may contain wood scraps and sawdust as well as coal dust, sodium nitrate, borax and additives like paraffin or lighter fluid. Avoid using lighter fluid as a starter. It releases harmful compounds into the air and could leave a nasty residue on your food. If possible use a charcoal chimney, described later.

4. The brush-off

Your barbie grill or plate is heating up, but there's the evidence of the last meal cooked on it starting to smoke and crisp up. It's the perfect time to grab a long handled wire brush and give the surface a quick one over. Scrape again immediately after use.

5. Essential oil

Even on a clean grill, lean foods may stick when placed directly on the rack. Reduce sticking by oiling your hot grill rack with a vegetable oil-soaked paper towel: hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.) Another trick on a grill plate is a sheet of baking paper over the metal. The grill marks show through on the food and the clean up is a lot less messy.

6. Health tips

Just because you're cooking like a caveman/woman doesn't mean the food safety rules don't apply. The simple tips are avoid cross-contamination by using separate cutting boards, utensils and platters for raw and cooked foods; refrigerate foods while marinating and never baste with the marinating liquid. (Make extra marinade just for basting or boil your marinating liquid first.)

7. Marinating is a must

Marinating does more than infuse food with flavor, it also inhibits the formation of potentially carcinogenic HCAs (heterocyclic amines), which form when grilling muscle meats like poultry, red meat and fish. The stats show marinating can reduce HCA formation by as much as 92% to 99%.

8. Chimney starter

A chimney starter makes starting a charcoal fire a breeze. Just place crumpled paper in the bottom of the chimney, fill it with charcoal and light the paper. In about 20 minutes the coals will be ready to spread evenly in the bottom of the grill - no kindling, no lighter fluid, no perfect pyramid required.

9.  Are we done yet?

The best cooks seem to have an instinct for when the food is cooked, but for the rest of us there's the meat thermometer. It reads the internal temperature of the meat, which is the absolute best guide to food cooked to your taste. The devices come with directions and the temperature scale you'll be looking for.

10. Use grill baskets

Use a grill basket for foods that might fall through the grill rack or are too cumbersome to turn over one by one (vegetables, fish, tofu, fruits, etc.).

11. Handy temperature test

Think you're ready to start cooking, but want to be sure it's hot enough? Here's a quick guide if there's no thermometer handy. Hold your open palm about 12cm above the grill rack; the fire is high if you have to move your hand in two seconds, medium if you have to move your hand in five seconds and low if you have to move your hand in 10 seconds.

12. Tame the flames

The bigger the fire, the bigger the fool. Flare ups on the barbecue are not a macho special effect for the outdoor cook. Flame licked food can taste "off" and cause charring on the outside of the food before the interior is cooked. Worst still it causes carcinogenic PAHs (polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons) to form and accumulate on your food. Reduce flare-ups, by choosing lean cuts of meat, trimming excess fat and removing poultry skin. And, keep a squirt bottle of water near the grill to quickly douse any unexpected flare-ups.

13. Give it a rest

Let finished meats rest on a clean platter, tented with foil, for about 10 minutes before carving so juices can redistribute evenly.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  australia day australian culture barbecues bbq

Who owns this super yacht making a splash on the Clarence?

Who owns this super yacht making a splash on the Clarence?

A luxury boat with helicopter on board has intrigued Clarence Valley residents this week.

Peace of mind with new pet care business

Kate Wheatley, who has just started her own home pet care business All 4 Furries, with her two dogs.

Kate Wheatley is hoping to help you have a stress free holiday

Essential tips to make your Australia Day barbie a success

AUSSIE HEAVEN: Food on the barbie and cold drinks in the esky. Perfect for Australia Day.

After 200 years of practice, Aussies have the backyard barbie nailed

Gifted trio flying the flag for blues music

Terry 'Harmonica' Bean will lead the Summer Gumbo blues charge in Yamba today.

Hey, true blues

Local Partners

Park upgrades cause ongoing stir in community

COMMUNITY members raise concern over several elements of the McLachlan Park project.

Clarence Valley celebrates its local legends

It is a diverse group of nominees in line for recognition at the 2017 Clarence Valley Australia Day awards.

Check out the full list of nominees for Australia Day awards

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Australia Day: Things to do in the Clarence

UP THEY GO: The NSW, Australian and Aboriginal flags begin to rise on Australia Day.

Barbecues, billy carts and flag raisings

Festival director joins stars at Sundance

ACTION: Wendy Gibbs, director of the Bent Bridge Film Festival, before heading off to the Sundance Film Festival in the US.

Rubbing shoulders with celebrities at film festival

Gifted trio flying the flag for blues music

Gifted trio flying the flag for blues music

Enjoy the musical genre three different way in Yamba on Australia Day

Who owns this super yacht making a splash on the Clarence?

Ulmarra resident Stan Peacock snapped this photograph of the super yacht Samara heading down river today after it moored overnight at Ulmarra. The vessel has been in the Clarence River at least since Saturday.

Luxury boat with helicopter on board makes a splash

Aussies score big in Oscar nominations

Nicole Kidman has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the Australian movie Lion.

AMY Adams, Joel Edgerton, Tom Hanks snubbed.

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Why people are saying 2017 is the hardest ever Hottest 100

Flume - Never Be Like You is being favoured to win Triple Js Hottest 100.

Social media laments lack of great music ahead of Hottest 100

'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye has died

Gorden Kaye, pictured in Brisbane in 2007, found fame as a cafe owner Rene Artois in the iconic British television series ‘Allo ‘Allo!

ACTOR Gorden Kaye, from BBC comedy ‘Allo ‘Allo!, has died.

Lion roars to straight to No 1 at Aussie box office

Nicole Kidman, David Wenham and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

THE Australian-made movie a hit, while Rogue One nears record mark.

Escape From The Huslte and Bustle

L2-369 Fortis Creek Road, Fortis Creek 2460

Residential Land Amerce yourself in nature with this stunning approximately 170 acre parcel of ... AUCTION

Amerce yourself in nature with this stunning approximately 170 acre parcel of land. Perfect for those looking to escape from the hustle and bustle. The property...

Sure To Impress - Don&#39;t Delay

Cnr Bligh and Beatson Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Located on a corner block in South Grafton's CBD and just walking distance to local schools, this property has something unique to offer. The home has the...

Perfect Family Home In Great Location

21 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 AUCTION

This very comfortable family home is spread over one single level and offers a relaxed lifestyle for those who are looking for their new family home. On offer is...

Downsize, Invest or Move In

2-6 Lake Edgecombe Close, Junction Hill 2460

Duplex 3 1 1 AUCTION

Positioned in the quiet Costello estate Junction Hill, this duplex offers plenty for all buyers in today's market. The home consists of three bedrooms, all with...

A Place to Call Home

38 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Established in the family-friendly locality of Dovedale this charming bungalow offers all the elements bound to pull at the heartstrings; from casement windows...

Renovator Or Perfect First Home

92 North Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Situated in a quiet part of North Street, this home comes to the market for the first time in over 50 years. Rich in family history and overlooking spacious rural...

Delightful Downsizer

73 Hoof Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Located in a flood free position, this delightful low set brick and tile home is the perfect opportunity for buyers in the market who are looking to downsize and...

Fastrak = Solid campaign, view to sell within weeks + all serious offers consider!

27 Swan Hill Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 1 3 Fastrak

Its common knowledge that when a Waterview Heights property enters our market there is already a line of buyers ready. With more buyers for this idyllic location...

TIMBER COTTAGE RENOVATED WITH LOVE - NOW IT&#39;S TIME TO GO

21 SCHWINGHAMMER STREET, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 FASTRAK

Packed with character and boasting a recent kitchen renovation and a modern bathroom - this tidy and functional charmer is set to make someone very happy.

On the edge of town with river views

21 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 4 $345,000

It's great to offer this property to the market because at this price you get an elevated home, central to Maclean and with a view up the North Arm of the Clarence...

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Positive signs for Clarence Valley property market

Yamba had the most expensive units and houses over the year to October.

Yamba houses sell for median of $500,000 each

Age no barrier to buying your first home

Older first home buyers are an increasing segment of the housing market.

Older buyers are a growing segment of the first home buyer market

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

Rates safe from land value hike

DRIVING GROWTH: The Pacific Highway upgrade has been linked to improved land values.

Figures up in latest valuer-general report

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!