29°
News

Albanese won't let go of high speed rail proposal

12th Nov 2016 12:00 PM
A high speed rail trip from Coffs Harbour to Sydney is expected to take about three hours.
A high speed rail trip from Coffs Harbour to Sydney is expected to take about three hours. Iurii Kovalenko

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN it comes to a high speed rail line between Brisbane and Melbourne which would include a stop in Coffs Harbour, the opposition spokesperson for infrastructure, transport, cities and regional development is like a dog with a bone.

Anthony Albanese has called on the Turnbull government to reinstate the $50 million allocated to begin work on the proposed rail link which will travel via Sydney and Canberra.

"High speed rail should have been under way by now," Mr Albanese said.

"In 2013 the former Labor government finalised a comprehensive study that found high speed rail was feasible and would, for example, return more than $2 in public benefit for every dollar invested on the Sydney to Melbourne leg.

"We allocated $50 million to establish a planning authority to work with other governments on detailed planning and to begin to secure the corridor but in 2013 the incoming Coalition government stopped the project in its tracks by cancelling the funding.

"Since then the government has done nothing to take the proposal forward, including refusing to bring on debate on my private member's bill seeking to secure progress, which is before the parliament."

The Labor Party stalwart said a high speed rail line down Australia's east coast would revolutionise interstate travel, allowing for people to move between capital cities in as little as three hours.

Mr Albanese also said he believed the project would turbo charge economic development of the regional centres along its route slated to have a high speed rail station.

Coffs Harbour being one of them.

"The planning has been done. There's no need for posturing or thought bubbles," he said.

"The government should just get on with advancing the project."

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  anthony albanese coffs harbour fast train high speed rail

Shredded Badger does the double on sports biggest night

Shredded Badger does the double on sports biggest night

IT WAS a night to celebrate with 25 individual sports recognised at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards.

Coffee House up for sale after 20 years

Owenrs of Prince Street Coffee House Desley McClymont and Melissa Boulton are selling the business after twenty years.

Prince Street Coffee House is up for sale

Toad bust to send pest species on the hop

An adult male cane toad recently caught by a CVCIA member at West Yamba.

Clarence Valley town plans to rid itself of cane toad

Land Council delivers grants

Pippi Beach community land at Ngaru Village will be restored thanks to a grant to Birrigan Gargle Local Aboriginal Land Council.

Funding targets care for country and culture projects

Local Partners

Toad bust to send pest species on the hop

A COMMUNITY toad bust will attempt to eradicate the pest species after it recently invaded Maclean for the first time.

Hidden Treasure: Marea's valuable history work recognised

President of the Port of Yamba Historical Society Marea Buist has been added to the \"hidden treasures\" honour roll this year.

There's a high price on the value of Marea Buist's historical work

Hot rods roll into Yamba for big weekend

DRIVING PASSION: Leigh Bushell in front of one of the hot rods he's preparing for this weekend's Yamba Rod Run.

Leigh Bushell's lifelong story of love for vintage vehicles.

Go big at Maccas for McHappy day

Operations supervisor McDonalds Grafton David Atherton holds onto one of the in-demand Big Macs - on McHappy Day on Saturday $2 from every one sold will go towards Ronald McDonald House.

Jacaranda Queens Party will be serving out the Big Macs

Grafton to host cutting show this weekend

INTO THE ACTION: Experienced local cutter Mic McKeown will be taking part in this weekend's Big River Cutting Club Show.

Riders happy and ready after original event was postponed.

Sir Elton John: Britain is horrible at present

Sir Elton John: Britain is horrible at present

AWARD-winning musician Sir Elton John admits Britain is "horrible" at the moment.

Gable Tostee explains why he recorded fatal Tinder date

Gable Tostee has faced an interview by Channel 9's 60 Minutes

Will and Karlie become first Queenslanders to win The Block

The Block winners Will Bethune and Karlie Cicero celebrate their auction result.

FIVE teams rake in nearly $3 million in prize money on auction day.

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos for Christmas

Katy Perry donates 10k to Planned Parenthood

Katy Perry fears funding to essential services may be cut

Michelle Dockery 'got over' Downton Abbey with work

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery

Downton Abbey star mourned end of hit show

Taylor Swift 'stalker' arrested

Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has been arrested for following her

RENOVATED FAMILY HOME WITH SUBDIVISION POTENTIAL

33 Hawthorne Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 1 $235,000

FULL of character, boasting a new kitchen, new carpet and new paint - this flood-free charmer would be ideal for a family looking for an affordable entry to the...

3 BED UNIT BIG AS A HOUSE

20 Ballanda Cresent, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 7 $365,000

This 3 bedroom brick and tile duplex unit is on a quiet street and is a short walk to town and located at the back of this large block. The front unit is owned by...

Solid Investment...

104 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 $375,000

Milton Street has always been one that is respected amongst circles and #104, just a stone's throw from North Street, is certainly no exception. Within easy...

Location Location Location

412 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 AUCTION

Situated in one of the mostly highly sought after areas in the 2460 post code this delightful home is perfectly positioned to capture the stunning view across...

Explore the Possibilities - Developer Special

72 Queen Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

Presenting an abundance of possibilities with your own flair to restore, redesign, revamp or redevelop. Are you on the path way to prosperity? Or a...

Reach For The Stars!!

3 Gemini Street, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Positioned on a low maintenance, flood free block this brick and tile home is not to be missed. Situated at Junction Hill in the sought after Zodiac Estate this...

Time For A Change?

36 William Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

This property is perfect for first home owners and investors alike. The home is set at the back of the fully fenced battle axed block and provides a flood free...

A Rare Offering

2/6 Schaeffer Close, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Wanting to downsize but retain your independence, 2/6 Schaeffer Close could be just what you're looking for. Low set and low maintenance and surrounded by similar...

A New Family Needed

13 Greenfields Drive, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

If you're looking for a home that has room for a family and a yard with space for storage, play and then some, this has to be on your list. The kids have long gone...

All on your families doorstep!

37 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 2 $349,000

Imagine the convenience of having all the facilities that the beautiful riverside township of Maclean has to offer, right on your doorstep. This is what the...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!