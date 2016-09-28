Alex out to defend goanna pulling title

DUAL CLASS: Defending heavyweight and middleweight National Goanna Pulling Champion Alex Jefferies (left) will be back at the Wooli Showground this weekend for a double-title defence.

THE defending champion is back and ready to scratch, claw and pull his way to the heavyweight title.

Last year local Alex Jefferies took his first punt at the heavyweight title at the Goanna Pulling Championships.

Now he's back and ready take on his heavyweight competitors with no way to prepare.

"There is no secret, probably a bit of luck on the day,” he said.

"There are always different competitors each year and on the day you hope for the best.

"With a lot of luck I might be able to come away with a win again.”

After taking out the middleweight title a few years in a row, Jefferies stepped up his game.

"I decided to give heavyweights a run for their money and I actually ended up winning it,” he said.

”I was pretty pumped, pretty excited about winning the heavyweight, it's a big challenge, it was a good feeling... we had a couple of cold ones and enjoyed it.

"It's actually pretty funny, last year my Mrs won the women's lightweight.”

But Jefferies hasn't always been a champion, he began his Goanna Pulling reign only a few years ago.

"I think me and my brothers were down there one year and we went down for a look and we thought we'd give it a go and its been going pretty well ever since,” he said.

"I think the first time I did it was 2012; I've been winning since then.”

Wooli Goanna Championships president Kellie Blacksell said this Sunday will be jam-packed with entertainment for the whole family.

"There is plenty for the kids to do, market stalls for the mums, and the wood chop and a beer tent for the dads,” she said.

The Wooli National Goanna Pulling Championships are on Sunday, October 2 from 9am.