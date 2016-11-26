All-rounder returns to CRCA at right time for home side

READY FOR ACTION: Coutts Crossing all-rounder Nick Wood winds up for the side earlier this year.

CRCA CRICKET: Former Clarence River representative all-rounder Nick Wood will make a welcome return to Coutts Crossing this weekend as the side sets its sights on chasing down a competitive Harwood total of 252.

While it is an imposing total for Coutts to chase the all-rounder said any total is achievable when you have a full 80 overs to bat out.

"No total is out of our reach," he said. "We have definitely got the side to do it and the run rate is not going to be an issue with a full 80 overs to get it in."

Wood recently returned to the Clarence Valley after completing his degree at Newcastle University. While completing his degree Wood moonlighted for The Journeymen in the Newcastle C and S A Grade competition.

While he has only played two games so far this season the all-rounder has already shown his class with the bat hitting a top-scoring 49 in his first at bat.

"I have only had a couple of bats so far and it was a little scratchy," he said. "But I have been in the runs already which is good."

Coutts will begin their chase at 1-1 after night watchman Zac Page was trapped in front by Harwood legspinner Jacob McMahon in last week's twilight.

It will not be a walk in the park for the home side with the Harwood pace attack of Daley Durrant, brothers Ben and Hayden McMahon and Luke Many ready to rip into the top order.

Wood, who has played several years in the top grade, knows exactly what to expect from the four-time Premier League champions and is hoping captain Luke Cox gives him an early look at the bowling line-up.

"They can all bowl a ball that is for sure," he said. "I wouldn't mind coming in up the order a little bit, but that is up to Coxy and I will just bat wherever he wants me.

"We just need to be sensible with the bat and not throw any wickets away."

The match resumes at Ellem Oval at 1pm today.

ROUND 4: Tucabia v GDSC Easts at McKittrick Park; Westlawn v Brothers at Ulmarra Showground; Coutts Crossing v Harwood at Ellem Oval.

SCORECARD

COUTTS CROSSING V HARWOOD

At Ellem Oval

Toss: Harwood

Umpires: Jeff Hackett, Terry Hickson

Harwood 1st Innings

N Ensbey c Inskip b Fahey 48

H Nicholson c Tilse b B Cotten 29

LD Johnson c Cox b Page 66

MA Ensbey c Tilse b Fahey 8

BG McMahon c McLachlan b Inskip 3

HJ McMahon c Cox b Page 2

DD Durrant lbw b Munro 22

MN Young c Cox b Page 27

L Many c Elliott b Munro 6

MJ Farrell not out 21

JT McMahon c B Cotten b Inskip 5

Extras (b 2, lb 5, w 5, nb 3) 15

ALL-OUT for 252

Overs: 74.2

FoW: 1-62(H Nicholson) 2-103(N Ensbey) 3-119(MA Ensbey) 4-133(BG McMahon) 5-145(HJ McMahon) 6-191(LD Johnson) 7-201(DD Durrant) 8-213(L Many) 9-233(MN Young) 10-252(JT McMahon)

Bowling: Z Page 31-7-91-3, E Fahey 12-5-20-2, E Munro 11-2-29-2, L Cox 1-1-0-0, B Cotten 7-0-58-1, J Inskip 8.2-0-24-2, A McLachlan ?-0-23-0

Coutts Crossing 1st Innings

J Boffey not out 1

Z Page lbw b JT McMahon 0

ONE wicket for 1

Overs: 1.4

FoW: 1-1(Z Page)

Bowling: HJ McMahon 1-1-0-0, JT McMahon 0.4-0-1-1